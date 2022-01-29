In the past couple of months, I’ve been working on our vehicles. One of our vehicles in particular has been a little bit of a project. I had to replace the front wheel assembly on both sides (if you know, you know) and replace the motor mounts. I did this by hand, at home, with common house tools. It was a rough couple of days. In conversation with a friend of mine, he lent me his socket set, and — oh boy — it was so much easier with that set of tools!
Who would’ve known that there were certain tools needed for certain jobs? I guess I should have, but I live and learn every day. I feel like God speaks to me through the labor of my hands, and this occasion was no exception. I kept thinking to myself, “wow, this job was so much easier once I had the right tools in my hands.” I believe that life is the same way.
One thing that we need to realize is that God has already given us some tools that we need for our everyday life. You have a certain set of tools at your disposal every day. These tools have been shaped by your experiences, history, and upbringing. The tools I’m talking about are comprised within your testimony. Your testimony is your set of tools.
What I mean by testimony is simply this: what has God done through your life? You may think “He hasn’t done anything, I’m just a _______” (enter your position / title here). But the thing is – if you are still breathing today – God is not done with you yet. Every high, low, success, and disappointment you have had, God has been there through it all and He is able to use if for our good. He wants to use these experiences, or your testimony, to be a light to others around you; to be the voice across the river that says, “the waters are rough, but you can make it!”
I’m reminded of 2 Corinthians 1:4, where Paul explains that God “comforts us in all our affliction, so that we may be able to comfort those who are in any affliction, with the comfort with which we ourselves are comforted by God” (ESV). If you are a Christ follower, you are able to be a comfort to someone because we know that God comforts us. If you are not a Christ follower, you can make that decision today and know that God wants to comfort you!
He wants to use that time that you failed your math test in order to convey to another person the importance of studying. He wants to use that time that you experienced healing and peace in your life to be there for somebody who needs those gifts. He wants to use the tools you have, your testimony, in order to speak to others around you.
The beauty here is that experience is very diverse, and everyone has a testimony to share. Don’t write yourself off as a lost cause. Don’t underestimate the path that God has chosen for you. It doesn’t do us any good to compare our backstage rehearsals to another person’s front stage performance. God wants you to grow from your decisions, ask Him for wisdom for future decisions, and to be a comfort to those who do not have any comfort to rely on.
Whenever I have a rough day, I remind myself that God has gotten me through worse. I sometimes let my fears sink in for a few seconds before reminding myself that God has not forsaken me yet. I pause when I experience failure to remind myself that my God still loves me, and He wants me to learn and grow from my mistakes. I’ve been through a lot with God, and my testimony is that He has never left me. So, I can safely say — as long as you repent and get back up from your stumble — He will never leave you either.
These are just some of the tools that God has given me, and I use them every day. What tools has God given you?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.