One early morning, this phrase came to me. I was lying in bed, getting ready to start my day and out of nowhere I heard, “Get ready for battle. The enemy is mad.” Shocked, I got up and walked slowly into my hallway to see if my kids were awake only to find that they weren’t. I heartily believe that was a word from the Lord.
After sharing this story many times with friends, they always asked the same question, “What was the battle?” And I always responded, “I don’t know.”
This encounter has been on my heart recently and I have sat and chewed on it, wanting to figure out exactly what this meant. What battle was I going to go through? Have I gone through it? Did I miss it?
I assumed there would be some big significant event where I would legit be fighting for my life. When I first became a believer, I often heard, “Now you have a bullseye on your back and the enemy will target you. He will scheme against you, deceive you, and essentially come against you in every way possible.” John 10:10 tells us that “he comes to steal, kill and destroy.” So, this is my conclusion on the matter: We are in a battle every day. I don’t believe “the battle” is one single significant event that we wait for. It is a battle we fight every day. It could be a battle with ourselves, it could be with our flesh, it could be with negative thoughts. For some, it’s a battle with addictions, trauma, depression, and so on.
The enemy uses these things to keep us stuck, to throw us off track and move us away from God. That is his goal. If, when we become aware of this and prepare to stand our ground and fight back, I would say that this does make the enemy mad. So, what do we do?
Ephesians 6:14-18 says, “Stand your ground, putting on the belt of truth and the body armor of God’s righteousness. For shoes, put on the peace that comes from the Good News so that you will be fully prepared. In addition to all of these, hold up the shield of faith to stop the fiery arrows of the devil. Put on salvation as your helmet, and take up the sword of the Spirit, which is the word of God. Pray in the spirit at all times and on every occasion. Stay alert and be persistent in your prayers for all believers everywhere.”
Every morning we wake up, we should be preparing our hearts and clothing ourselves in the armor of God, staying vigilant. Hiding the Word of God in our heart to fight against the enemy’s schemes is a recipe for victory. He tries hard to knock us off course. He would love nothing more than to distract YOU, a son or daughter of the Most High, from all that God has to offer. Sometimes we have moments where we feel defeated. I’ve been there. But when I have prayed and asked God what to do next, He reminded me that I’m in a position of authority to fight that battle because of He, who lives in me. I go from feeling like a victim to a victor!
Will you clothe yourself in the armor of God, stand in faith and stand firm against the fiery arrows of the devil? It’s a spiritual battle. Let’s get ready!