Yesterday, I led a Bible study and we decided to go through the letter of Philemon. The letter is only one page and one of the shortest letters in scripture. I encourage you to read it.
This letter is written by the Apostle Paul to a man named Philemon. Paul writes this letter from prison on behalf of a man, Onesimus, who he converted to Christianity while in prison.
The letter tells us that Onesimus was Philemon's runaway slave. Before I get to the heart of the letter, I want to be clear about the context. Our twenty-first century concept of slavery is that slavery is oppressive and should be condemned by all. I agree. This letter isn’t condoning slavery. Slavery was a big part of the Roman economy and this letter isn’t to promote slavery but to use the relationship to exemplify reconciliation.
Back to the letter. From the text, we understand that Onesimus not only ran away from Philemon, but may have stolen from him as well. Now, Paul is sending Onesimus back to Philemon so that a wrong might be righted.
I think it’s important, as the reader, to put ourselves in the shoes of each character so we can understand how difficult the situation was. Today, I want to put on Philemon’s shoes. From the text, we see Philemon as a good man. Verses 4 and 5 says this about him, “I am always thankful to my God as I remember you in my prayers because I’m hearing reports about your faith in the Lord Jesus and how much love you have for all his holy followers.”
So here we have a good man being asked to forgive. Not only to forgive him but to receive Onesimus back as more than a slave, as a brother in Christ. Paul makes this request in verse 16, “So welcome him (Onesimus) no longer as a slave, but more than that, as a dearly loved brother.”
What?!?!? Onesimus betrayed Philemon and stole from him, which I’m sure humiliated Philemon in front of the entire church since the church actually took place in Philemon's home. What a tall order!
Culturally speaking, Philemon had every right to turn over Onesimous to the Roman justice system that would have righted the wrong by putting Onesimous in prison or even to death. But Paul appeals to him on the structure of a higher Kingdom. This is a big lesson in Christianity.
Have you ever had someone wrong you? Humiliate you? Wrong you in a way that was completely their fault and the worldly standard encourages you to cut them off? Now, imagine that your Father asks you to forgive that person and not only to forgive them, but to treat them better than they deserve. To not just tolerate them, but to honor them. I may not have been a Christian long enough to swallow this situation easily because my first reaction is, ‘you’re trippin’!’
This was Philemon's situation. History shows evidence surrounding this circumstance that points to Philemon and Oneismus reconciling. Not only is this reconciliation powerful for the relationship between these two men but this actually became a powerful illustration to the body of believers they were connected to. As in any broken relationship, there are typically many people affected by the outcome.
When Paul was teaching at the church of Colossians about living a new life in Christ (which was the church that met at Philemon’s house), Paul says, “there is no Gentile or Jew, circumcised or uncircumcised, barbarian, Scythian, slave or free, but Christ is all, and is in all.” (Colossians 3:11)
Talk about a push against the teaching of the culture! I believe Paul uses this relationship as a powerful illustration — that our standard isn’t what the world says, but what Christ says. In Christ, we are all children; no one better than the other. The passage goes on to say how we should live and treat others. The beautiful thing about this passage is that it wasn’t just some nice words; the church saw this go down in real time. These two men displayed how powerful it can be to choose to live in Christ to help us overcome the most dysfunctional situations.
Is there a situation that you have every right to dismiss or hold anger against? Maybe you have someone like Philemon who has wronged you, humiliated you. Maybe you're stuck in bitterness. Maybe someone is treating you unfairly right now.
I believe you can be free from that but, to be free you have to submit to the heavenly kingdom and not a worldly one. The reason you can forgive and be free is because Christ has forgiven us and freed us. Turn your life to Christ and He has the answer for every relationship.
Blessings,
Pastor Chad
