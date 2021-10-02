In the book of James, chapter 4, verse 8 we see these words:
“Draw near to God and He will draw near to you. Cleanse your hands, you sinners; and purify your hearts, you double-minded.”
During this time of turmoil, we find a lot of things that are taking our focus. In addition to that, in this overwhelming time of social media, there are a lot of people that have found themselves more socially isolated than ever before. That business, and this isolation, starts to fade away in the closeness of God. I identify with the things James has said to do that will bring us near to God and ultimately to others.
First James talks about drawing “near to God” with the idea that He will then draw near to you. This is not the physical act of God coming closer, because God is everywhere, which means He’s already there. What James is talking about is the recognition of God’s presence; the inclusion of God in your day. Maybe its reading the Bible. Maybe its prayer. Or maybe it’s simply declaring that God is there and He loves you. When we realize He is near, our demeanor changes, outlooks change and even attitudes adjust. We realize we are not alone and not the center of the universe.
Next James discusses the cleansing of hands and purifying of your heart. We know that we aren’t perfect. Through the blood of Christ we are not held down by that sin any longer. This “cleansing” and “purifying” is again about recognition. We need to recognize the work of God through Christ. When we acknowledge God, we know He is near. When we embrace Christ, we are cleansed and pure.
BUT, the last part, the “double mindedness,” this is the one that really gets me. When we are so busy yet so alone, we have a habit of turning to the indulgences of life. These are escapes and addictions that release chemicals in our brain. So, our “double mindedness” is the choices of habit and instant gratification — or peace and fulfillment in the nearness of God. These are not always easy choices, but we need to remember they are conscious ones. These are things we can do to combat the chaotic schedule or the lonely life.
When I have chosen to draw near and accept purification, my life finds its peace and I realize I was never alone to begin with. Draw near to God. He loves you and has great things for your life.
