In baseball circles, there is a phrase that has been around since the early 1900s that states, “I call ‘em as I sees ‘em!” There are various accounts of who coined this phrase — whether it was Baseball Hall of Fame umpire Bill Klem, or an umpire in a 1960 Yankees game, or even well before that. Whoever said it first, the meaning indicates: I’m only telling you what I saw in my vision, not imposing my interpretations on it. The umpire is making a decision based on what he saw. This phrase came to mind as I recently re-read the story of Gideon in Judges 6-8.
Gideon was an Israelite prophet, warrior and judge from the Old Testament. Israel had been invaded by Midian from the east. Every time the Israelites planted crops, their enemies would come and invade them and destroy their crops, leaving nothing for them to live on — no livestock or grain. The Israelites were crying out to God. To keep from starving, Gideon hid and threshed wheat at the bottom of a winepress to hide the grain from the Midianites.
Suddenly, an angel of the Lord, appears before him and says, “Mighty hero, the Lord is with you!” Gideon was certainly surprised by the angel, but probably even more so by the fact that he called him ‘mighty hero’. Hiding and threshing wheat in a winepress rather than on an open threshing floor certainly did not seem ‘mighty’ nor ‘heroic.’ But the angel called it like he saw it. The angel knew that Gideon was going to do mighty and heroic things to rescue his people with the help of the Lord.
Sure, Gideon couldn’t see it and he protested, arguing that he was the least in his family from the weakest clan. He even asked if God would show him not just one sign, but two, to prove that He was actually speaking to him.
There are things within each of us that are apparent to God and even to others; things that we don’t see or imagine exists within ourselves. God can reveal to people around us the potential in us for great and mighty things. You, yourself, may see things in others that God has revealed to you. This is when you can plant seeds of encouragement within that person and ‘call ‘em like you see ‘em’. People need to hear from God, or from those that God can use, to build up His people to do amazing things for His Kingdom.
Do you know someone who is patient and interested in little ones? Maybe they are positioned to become a teacher. Do you see glimpses of creativity in someone? Speak that to them. Do you see a budding talent that God could certainly use for His glory? Point that out. The way we build up one another can be a turning point in a life. Your words can be the catalyst that causes a person to see themselves in a different light; to see themselves as God sees them.
In this current age, we need more and more encouragers. We need people, like you, to care enough about others to speak life into them, to fan the flames of the possible, to inspire a desire to do great things that please God.
Our friend, Gideon, went on save his people, defeating thousands and thousands of Midianites with the help of 300 men and God. He was, indeed, a mighty hero just as the angel had seen and stated.
Take a look around at your family, friends, acquaintances. What do you see in them? What may be obvious to you, may be surprising to them. Make it a point to encourage someone each day and ‘call ‘em as you see em’!
“And let us consider how we may spur one another on toward love and good deeds…encouraging one another.” -Hebrews 102:4-25
