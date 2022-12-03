The process of life is a difficult one sometimes and it’s sometimes overwhelming. We get to places where we feel like maybe we are failing and it’s not worth it. We then begin to realize we can grow and move to another level of understanding and success.

In our walk with God, we can feel this way as well. But there are a few things we need to remember as we learn how to understand and succeed in God. We need to remember that this life of faith is meant to last the entirety of our time here on earth. It is a long-distance run; not a sprint. God is patient with us in the process.

The book of James (1:2-4) says, “Consider it all joy… when you encounter various trials, knowing that the testing of your faith produces endurance.  And let endurance have its perfect result, so that you may be perfect and complete, lacking in nothing.”

Rene Solis is Director of Koinonia School of Ministry, a ministry of Koinonia Church in Hanford, CA. He can be reached at ksm@kcfchurch.org or by calling 559-582-1528.

 

Editor/Lifestyles

Parker Bowman is a lifestyles reporter and editor for the Hanford Sentinel. He can be reached by email at PBowman@HanfordSentinel.com, or by calling his office phone at 559-583-2432.

