The annual Veteran’s Day celebration of the Lemoore Seventh-Day Adventist Church is set for 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 and will feature comments by Chaplain Raynard Allen, D MIN, of Naval Air Station Lemoore and a veteran’s bagpipe salute by Bill Jamison of Clovis.
Also featured in the list of organizations representing veterans is the Marine Corps League of Kings County which will present the colors, according to Pastor Jose Alarcon, of the church.
"We’ll have a full two hours remembering American’s veterans in a salute to the five service branches as well as music from the Armona Union Elementary School, taps, and several patriotic songs of the nation,” Alarcon noted.
“The Veteran’s Day program is really important to our detachment,” Glenn Hatfield, Commandant of the organization, said. “The public sees a lot of what we do locally — mostly flags at Memorial Day in Armona — but this will be the first time we’ll be part of the celebration and be honored too.
“This will give us a chance to honor two of our Marine League members we have lost in the last few weeks when we sound our detachment’s bell in honor of Michael Spicer and Allen 'Doc' Short, both of Lemoore,” Alacorn said.
Following the program, a hosted lunch will be served, giving presenters a chance to meet guests, thank veterans for their service as well as admire the church and presenters of the event.
The church is located at 1035 E. Hanford-Armona Road in Lemoore. For information, including visiting group seating, contact 559-381-1915.
The public is invited to attend.