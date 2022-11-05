The annual Veteran’s Day celebration of the Lemoore Seventh-Day Adventist Church is set for 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 and will feature comments by Chaplain Raynard Allen, D MIN, of Naval Air Station Lemoore and a veteran’s bagpipe salute by Bill Jamison of Clovis.  

Also featured in the list of organizations representing veterans is the Marine Corps League of Kings County which will present the colors, according to Pastor Jose Alarcon, of the church.

"We’ll have a full two hours remembering American’s veterans in a salute to the five service branches as well as music from the Armona Union Elementary School, taps, and several patriotic songs of the nation,” Alarcon noted.

Editor/Lifestyles

Parker Bowman is a lifestyles reporter and editor for the Hanford Sentinel. He can be reached by email at PBowman@HanfordSentinel.com, or by calling his office phone at 559-583-2432.

