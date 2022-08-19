Time is running out to register for the Emerging Leader Summit, hosted by Koinonia Church. The Emerging Leader Summit is centered around growing as a leader and as a Christ-follower, organizers said in a release. 

This year’s focus is on building an unshakeable foundation in God and growing in prayer.

According to Lead Pastor Andrew Cromwell, “Every Christ follower is called to prayer. It is time for the people of God to take this greatest spiritual weapon seriously.”

