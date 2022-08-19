Time is running out to register for the Emerging Leader Summit, hosted by Koinonia Church. The Emerging Leader Summit is centered around growing as a leader and as a Christ-follower, organizers said in a release.
This year’s focus is on building an unshakeable foundation in God and growing in prayer.
According to Lead Pastor Andrew Cromwell, “Every Christ follower is called to prayer. It is time for the people of God to take this greatest spiritual weapon seriously.”
This year’s Emerging Leader Summit theme is “Call To Me” and is focused on helping the community find guidance and to know why we pray. Special guest speaker, Dr. Dan Backens is the founding and senior pastor of New Life Church — a 5000-member, multi-ethnic, multi-site church — located in Virginia. Pastor Dan has a long history with Koinonia Church since the 1980s. Over the years, Pastor Dan has visited a number of times and has been a powerful blessing to the Koinonia church family.
The Emerging Leader Summit is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Aug 26 and 9 a.m. Aug. 27 at Koinonia Church in Hanford, 12536 Hanford Armona Road. To register visit kchanford.com/EL or call 559-582-1528.