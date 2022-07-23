Koinonia Church invites the community to its annual Emerging Leader Summit. The Emerging Leader Summit is always centered around growing as a leader and as a Christ-follower. This year’s focus is on growing in prayer.
According to Lead Pastor Andrew Cromwell, “The world is waking up to the reality of prayer. There is a lot of talk today about "setting intentions" and “focusing energy,’ but the real game is a conversation with the most powerful being in the universe. That happens through prayer."
Prayer has the power to shift mountains, and change lives, Koinonia officials said in a press release. In this challenging time for our community, it is vital for leaders, and their community, to join together in prayer seeking guidance and clarity for their next steps. The most effective way to combat future unknowns is by gaining insight through prayer.
This year’s Emerging Leader Summit theme is “Call To Me” and is focused on helping the local community find clarity and peace through prayer. Special guest speaker, Dr. Dan Backens is the founding and senior pastor of New Life Church — a 5,000-member, multi-ethnic, multi-site church — located in the South Hampton Roads area of Virginia. Backens also serves as the Senior Executive Director of One Focus Network, an international network of Christian leaders, ministries, and churches. Backens holds a master’s degree in Church History and Renewal Theology from Regent University and a Doctor of Worship Studies (DWS) from Robert E. Webber Institute of Worship.
Backens has a long history with Koinonia Church since the 1980s. Over the years, he has visited a number of times and has been a powerful blessing to the Koinonia church family, organizers said.
The Emerging Leader Summit is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Aug. 26 and 9 a.m. Aug. 27 at Koinonia Church in Hanford. To register visit kchanford.com/EL or call 559-582-1528.