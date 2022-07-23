Koinonia Church invites the community to its annual Emerging Leader Summit. The Emerging Leader Summit is always centered around growing as a leader and as a Christ-follower. This year’s focus is on growing in prayer.

According to Lead Pastor Andrew Cromwell, “The world is waking up to the reality of prayer. There is a lot of talk today about "setting intentions" and “focusing energy,’ but the real game is a conversation with the most powerful being in the universe. That happens through prayer."

Prayer has the power to shift mountains, and change lives, Koinonia officials said in a press release. In this challenging time for our community, it is vital for leaders, and their community, to join together in prayer seeking guidance and clarity for their next steps. The most effective way to combat future unknowns is by gaining insight through prayer.

