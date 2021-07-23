The following is taken from the Kings County Sheriff’s office media report. Those appearing as “arrested” have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.

Cole Blake Tyler, 24. Suspicion of: Inflict Corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship related charges

Steven Don Twoelk, 53. Suspicion of: Sexual penetration with force/fear/Etc, Spousal abuse, Threaten crime w/intent to terrorize, cause harm/death-elder/dependent adult, false imprisonment related charges

Aavron Bernard Manning, 32. Suspicion of: Kidnap by force/fraud:bring/etc within state limits, Threaten crime w/intent to terrorize, Human Trafficking to obtain forced labor, False imprisonment, sell/give/transport/etc marijuana, damage/destroy any wireless com device related charges

Cerenity M Gilmore, 18. Suspicion of: Assault w/deadly weapon: not firearm related charges

Patricia Oeen Ransdell, 55. Suspicion of: Inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship, Battery on person related charges

Timothy Lee Johnson, 42. Suspicion of: Violation of domestic court orders, Spousal abuse, Possess controlled substance related charges

Philander Nez, 33. Suspicion of: Inflict Corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship, Threaten crime w/ intent to terrorize related charges

David Torres, 47. Suspicion of: Assault w/ deadly weapon: not firearm, Threaten crime w/ intent to terrorize, Brandish weapon: not firearm, False imprisonment, Obstruct/resist/etc public/peace officer/EMT related charges

Jonathan isaiah Nevarez, 20. Suspicion of: Rape by use of drugs, unlawful sexual intercourse w/ minor: more than 3 years younger, Fail to register/etc: felony sex offender w/ prior, fail to provide DNA/prints related charges

Sergio Guerra, 20. Suspicion of: Inflict Corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship related charges

Michelle Leann Owens, 23. Suspicion of: Unlawful possession/use Tear gas: Ex Felon, Battery on person related charges

Jerad Richard Menezes, 36. Suspicion of: Assault w/deadly weapon: not Firearm, threaten crime w/ intent to terrorize, vandalism, Destroy/$400 or more related charges

Caleb Alexander Corkill, 34. Suspicion of: Use/Etc explosive device w/intent to injure/Etc, possess destructive device, carry concealed weapon on person, Felon/addict/possess/Etc Firearm, Threaten crime w/intent to terrorize related charges

