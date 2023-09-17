God has given every human being a conscience that helps him or her know what is right and what is wrong (Romans 1:19-23).
This is a beautiful gift from above, which is intended to point people to God, who is the ultimate judge and creator of morality (Genesis 1-3). The problem is people are born in sin, which means their natural tendency is to rebel against their conscience, which leads to them sinning against God (Romans 3:23). The solution to our sin is to trust in the saving work of Jesus Christ. He was able to make a payment for our sin that purifies our hearts and gives us a conscience that wants to do what is right, instead of rebelling against God. (Hebrews 10:22)
When someone comes to Christ they have to learn to resist the temptation to sin against their conscience. They must follow Paul’s teaching in 1 Timothy 1:5, which says, “The aim of our charge is love that issues from a pure heart and a good conscience and a sincere faith.” (ESV)
A good conscience must be kept sharp like the point of a sword. If the blade of one’s conscience goes dull, then it will not be effective in prodding the heart to do what is right.
The Old Testament contains an interesting example of the need to protect the conscience with a historical account from the life of David. 1 Samuel 25 describes how David was seeking revenge against a man named Nabal, who had insulted David and his men by not giving them their rightful payment for protecting Nabal’s flock of four thousand sheep and goats. David decided he and his men would have to teach Nabal a lesson, so he and four hundred armed men set out to confront this man and take their payment by force.
When Nabal’s wife, Abigail, learned about her husband’s outrageous mistake she hurried to meet David and his men before they attacked him. She brought the gifts and the payment that David was owed, but she knew David would still want to teach Nabal a lesson, so what did she do? She appealed to David’s conscience. She told him he would have “bloodguilt” if he rejected her payment. She told him it would be better to accept the gift and stop seeking revenge because “my lord shall have no cause of grief or pangs of conscience for having shed blood without cause or for my lord working salvation himself.” (1 Samuel 25:31)
This idea of having “pangs of conscience” comes from the Hebrew phrase which literally means “hindrance of heart.” The idea is that if David took revenge on Nabal’s men then he would be creating a wall around his heart. He would be hindering his heart from listening to God speak through his conscience, which was telling him to find another way to deal with this situation.
David’s response tells us that he didn’t reject his conscience. He listened to God speaking to Him through Abigail’s appeal. David said, “Blessed be the LORD, the God of Israel, who sent you this day to meet me! Blessed be your discretion, and blessed be you, who have kept me this day from bloodguilt and from working salvation with my own hand! For as surely as the LORD, the God of Israel, lives, who has restrained me from hurting you, unless you had hurried and come to meet me, truly by morning there had not been left to Nabal so much as one male.” (1 Samuel 25;32-34)
Imagine what would have happened to David’s heart if he had rejected Abigail’s gift? He would have become just as foolish as Nabal. He would have attacked innocent men out of revenge against their leader! The wall around his heart would have grown strong in its resistance against God and David’s ability to listen to his conscience would have been weakened. That is an incredibly dangerous place to be because if someone stops listening to their conscience, they can convince themselves to do all kinds of evil against God and others.
The conscience is a gift from God that must be carefully guarded. As Paul wrote in 1 Timothy, every Christian needs to have a “good conscience,” which is sensitive to God’s guidance. The best way to remove hindrances from your conscience is to read God’s word. Hebrews 4:12 tells us, “For the word of God is living and active, sharper than any two-edged sword, piercing to the division of soul and of spirit, of joints and of marrow, and discerning the thoughts and intentions of the heart.”
The word of God is able to cut through our excuses and the walls we create to justify sin. That is why the Christian must constantly drink deeply of God’s word to make sure we are not hardening our hearts against the guidance He wants us to hear.
My prayer is that God will use this article to help believers see the importance of keeping a pure conscience so they can serve God faithfully and live in a way that is pleasing to the Lord.
Tim Dinkins serves as a pastor at Grace Bible Church Hanford. He can be reached with questions and comments at timothydinkins@gmail.com