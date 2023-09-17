God has given every human being a conscience that helps him or her know what is right and what is wrong (Romans 1:19-23).

This is a beautiful gift from above, which is intended to point people to God, who is the ultimate judge and creator of morality (Genesis 1-3). The problem is people are born in sin, which means their natural tendency is to rebel against their conscience, which leads to them sinning against God (Romans 3:23). The solution to our sin is to trust in the saving work of Jesus Christ. He was able to make a payment for our sin that purifies our hearts and gives us a conscience that wants to do what is right, instead of rebelling against God. (Hebrews 10:22) 

When someone comes to Christ they have to learn to resist the temptation to sin against their conscience. They must follow Paul’s teaching in 1 Timothy 1:5, which says, “The aim of our charge is love that issues from a pure heart and a good conscience and a sincere faith.” (ESV)

Tim Dinkins serves as a pastor at Grace Bible Church Hanford. He can be reached with questions and comments at timothydinkins@gmail.com 

Tags

Recommended for you