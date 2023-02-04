Sylvia04 (1).jpg
Sylvia Gaston

As I watch my children and grandchildren grow up around me, I am struck by the idea that it never ends. I see my youngest 21-year-old child, Seth, grow into his 6’4” self. I see my youngest 1-year-old grandson, Calvin, grow from crawler to walker. I see them growing, not only physically but, in all the areas that make up who they are.

We are all in various stages of the lifelong progress of physical, behavioral, mental, emotional, and spiritual growth.

Our own growth CAN end, or simply stall, because we can choose to stop growing – perhaps not physically, but in other areas. We can choose to stagnate in our behavior and emotional growth. We can choose to not stall in our brain-based skills. And, we can definitely stop growing spiritually.

Sylvia Gaston is Family Ministry Pastor at Koinonia Church in Hanford, CA. She can be reached at sylvia@kchanford.com or 559-582-1528.

 

