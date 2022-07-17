I love the story of Job. Job is one of the books of the Bible that tells the story of a blameless and upright wealthy man who was always careful to avoid doing evil. Because he was wealthy, owned a large number of animals, and was wealthy in his family life, Satan took this as a challenge to sway him toward evil. Satan felt God had put a wall of protection around Job, and that was why he was blameless and upright. (Job 1:8-10).
Satan continued to tell God to take away all his fortunes and see “how he will surely curse you to your face.” (Job 1:11) God gave Satan permission to test Job, but not to kill him. From that point forward, Job lost EVERYTHING! His children were killed, his farm and animals were destroyed along with his helpers, and he suffered physically with boils on his skin. His reaction to all this was to tear his robe, shave his head, fall to the ground AND WORSHIP THE LORD!”
“I came naked from my mother’s womb, and I will be naked when I leave. The Lord gave me what I had, and the Lord has taken it away. Praise the name of the Lord” (Job 1:21) Job never cursed God! His wife, shocked by this reaction, questioned, “Are you still trying to maintain your integrity? Curse your God and die.” (Job 2:9) Not only did Job accept all the good God gave him; he was willing to accept the bad.
Wow! How many times are we slightly inconvenienced by our car dying or our AC going out in 110-degree weather? Job was inconvenienced with some of the worst-case scenarios and he never once strayed from God or his worship to Him. Job was faithful to God in plenty and in his most desperate time of need. His wealth had nothing to with his love, his fear, and his commitment toward God, as Satan had thought. Later in the book of Job, God removes his pain and suffering and blesses him once again with more children and new wealth!
So, I have to ask, what are our motives behind loving God? Do we love him and spend just enough time with Him so we can receive His blessings and have our prayers answered? Or are we truly seeking His face and sitting at His feet, worshiping Him when He is all we have? Are we still praising Him when we’ve lost our house or our job? Will we still trust Him and His goodness when we lose a loved one?
Job is such a great example of faithfulness to God. We don’t know why such things happen in our lives, and we probably never will, this side of heaven. But God is with us in our trying moments. If we can remember that God is our solid foundation, we can and will get through such things. Our praise confuses Satan. My prayer for you is you never stop praising God — even in the shaky moments.