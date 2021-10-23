The joy that Jesus brought the earth is incomparable with any other joy or feeling of happiness that can be experienced in life. It is a supernatural joy that was brought to the earth in a unique way when God took on human form and became the Savior of the world!
The Bible describes the joy that Christ brought as “great joy” ( charan megalēn in the original Greek text). This phrase first appears in Matthew 2:10 to describe the amazement of the wise men when they saw the star they had been following “came to rest over the place where the child was.” (ESV) Why would a star make these men so happy? They knew that God was using the very stars in heaven to direct them to the location of the promised Messiah.
Luke 2:10 uses the same phrase to proclaim that the world is going to be filled with great joy because of Jesus Christ. An angel of the Lord said, “Fear not, for behold, I bring you good news of great joy that will be for all the people. For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Savior, who is Christ the Lord.” The shepherds who heard that declaration were blown away by that message and the host of angels who delivered it to them. They immediately hurried to Bethlehem to learn more about the source of this great joy.
The rest of the book of Luke reveals how the world was dramatically changed by the words and works of Jesus Christ. His entire ministry was filled with bringing joy to people’s lives. His first miracle was turning water to wine at a joyful wedding feast. He healed people who were lame, blind, sick, and diseased. He brought people back from the dead! Can you imagine the joy on the face of the widow of Nain who’s grown son was raised from a funeral procession and given to her alive?! Jesus brought supernatural joy to people’s lives!
The greatest joy of Jesus’ ministry was even more profound than healing someone or even bringing back someone from the dead. The greatest joy that Jesus brought was when he saved people from their sin! This took time for people to realize because many people struggled to accept that he was the Son of God. Many people doubted that he could forgive sin, but he made it clear that he could and that spiritual healing was the most powerful part of his ministry.
When a paralytic man was brought before Jesus, he turned to the religious leaders and said, “Why do you question in your hearts? Which is easier, to say, ‘Your sins are forgiven you,’ or to say, ‘Rise and walk’? But that you may know that the Son of Man has authority on earth to forgive sins”— he said to the man who was paralyzed —“I say to you, rise, pick up your bed and go home.” And immediately he rose up before them and picked up what he had been lying on and went home, glorifying God.” (Luke 5:22-25)
The Bible makes it clear that Jesus himself was able to endure the horrific pain and torture of the cross by focusing on the supernatural joy of God. Hebrews 12:2 explains it this way, “Who for the joy that was set before him endured the cross, despising the shame, and is seated at the right hand of the throne of God.” Jesus Christ was motivated to drink the cup of God’s wrath to the dregs because of the supernatural joy that it would bring to the Father! This type of joy is powerful. It can overcome every difficulty in life. It makes it possible for Christians to endure the worst trials in life with joy (James 1).
The last time “great joy" is mentioned in the gospels is after Jesus leaves the disciples in Bethany and ascends into heaven. It always strikes me that this should have been a time of incredible mourning and pain. I mean, the disciples’ beloved teacher was leaving them. Their amazing leader was gone. Wouldn't they be scared? Wouldn't they feel lonely? Wouldn't they be ready to go back to fishing in Galilee? Not at all. Luke 24:50-54 says this, "And he led them out as far as Bethany, and lifting up his hands he blessed them. While he blessed them, he parted from them and was carried up into heaven. And they worshiped him and returned to Jerusalem with great joy, and were continually in the temple blessing God.”
They returned to Jerusalem with great joy! There was no depression creeping up in their hearts. There was no doubt or bitterness at Christ for leaving them. They knew they had supernatural work to do! They knew that he was with them spiritually. They knew they had nothing to be afraid of! They had the joy of the Lord and that type of joy is not dependent on circumstances! Oh may we understand this kind of joy! May it be the foundation that our lives are built upon so that we may have joy regardless of the difficulties that life is bound to bring.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.