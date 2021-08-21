A barren wife in a polygamous marriage; a prostitute who became an ancestress to kings; a young girl taken captive and entrusted with saving the life of her captor’s king — these and other historical female symbols of strength and faith will be the topic of discussion during the Sunday morning session of this year’s annual convention of Jehovah’s Witnesses, themed “Powerful by Faith!”
In a divided world, Jehovah’s Witnesses are unifying the globe with their convention, available in over 500 languages. The program is being released in digital installments for the second year due to the pandemic. The topics being addressed further demonstrate that the program is designed to benefit those of all backgrounds and ethnicities.
The convention program, which typically spans three days (Friday-Sunday), opens with a discourse about solid evidence being the basis of true faith. Facts are then analyzed to prove the logic behind belief in God and the Bible. During the Saturday afternoon session, viewers are taken on a virtual tour around the globe to hear experiences of how those in Africa, Asia, Oceania and other lands express their faith.
Now, millions of viewers were expected to watch Aug. 14-15. The program devoted approximately 1.5 hours to analyzing the lives of some key women in the Bible, including Mary, the mother of Jesus, and lesser-known women with equally compelling life stories.
Unlike most ancient books that have proved to be misogynistic and antiquated, the Bible speaks highly of women. Accounts of strong, stories of faithful women recorded in the Bible serve as an example to all. Practical application can be learned from such accounts to help modern men and women lead more satisfying lives. The official website of Jehovah’s Witnesses, jw.org, addresses more sensitive subjects such as “Does God Approve of Polygamy?” and helps dispel some common misconceptions surrounding the Bible’s view of women.
“In a world where women may have to fight to be heard and respected, it’s refreshing and gratifying to learn about God’s view of women, as reflected in the Bible,” said one of Jehovah’s Witnesses. “
All are invited to access the convention program free of charge on jw.org, JW Broadcasting, or the JW Library App for mobile devices. "While we would love to be together with our united family, we realize it is important to consider the safety of all those who would like to attend the convention," said Robert Hendriks, U.S. spokesman for Jehovah's Witnesses.
Previously released installments of the program can still be accessed. With some 15-20 million viewers in 240 countries, this may be the most attended convention of Jehovah’s Witnesses to date.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.