After a four-year pandemic pause, one of the largest convention organizations in the world has once again chosen Madera to host its global three-day event, the 2023 “Exercise Patience” Convention.

Prior to 2020, Madera was marked by Jehovah’s Witnesses filling restaurants after they attended their year-round assemblies at the Madera Assembly Hall. In 2020, the pandemic interrupted that tradition in Madera when the Witnesses canceled their in-person events throughout the world and held their assembly and convention programs as virtual events – the latter in more than 500 languages.

Beginning the weekend of May 19-21, 2023, the Witnesses will bring that tradition back to Madera – this time with their first-ever regional conventions held there this summer.

