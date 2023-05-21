“Iron sharpens iron, and one man sharpens another.”

This famous verse, found in Proverbs 27:17 (ESV), captures the heart of the Iron Sharpens Iron (ISI) conference, which takes place every year at Hickman Community Church in Hickman, CA.

I have been hearing about the ISI Conference for several years, but this was the first time I had the opportunity to make the two hour trip up Highway 99 to this unique gathering. The first reason I call it unique is because of where it is held. As of 2020, the city of Hickman had an official population of 751 souls. Hickman Community Church has a good size facility so I wouldn't be surprised if the city size grows by several hundred every Sunday morning! The church campus has plenty of space to make room for all the people who come, whether it is on a Sunday morning for a worship service or for a men’s conference like ISI.

Pastor Tim will be teaching the Equipping class at Grace Bible Church in Hanford this Sunday. He can be reached with questions and comments at timothydinkins@gmail.com.

