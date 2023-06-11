Sylvia04 (1).jpg
When I first decided to follow Jesus and began reading the Bible, one of the first verses I fell in love with was James 4:8. It soon became my favorite and I refer to it often – both for myself and for others.

James 4:8 says, “Come near to God and He will come near to you.” (NIV) Another Bible translation says, “Move your heart closer and closer to God, and He will come even closer to you.” (TPT)

In all honesty, I wondered, years later, if I loved this verse because it was short and easy to memorize. I realized, over time, that it also truly spoke to my heart…and still does. I love how clearly and simply it says:

Sylvia Gaston is Connections Pastor at Koinonia Church in Hanford, CA. She can be reached at sylvia@kchanford.com or 559-582-1528.

