Sylvia Gaston

I read a lot! One of my primary personality traits is learning. My daily reading might be for pleasure (historical fiction) or for spiritual and leadership growth. I find myself reading things such as the Bible, of course – but also, articles, news, devotions, and blogs. By the way, I consider audio versions “reading,” too.

I recently ran across a blog by Brant Hansen, based on his book, "Unoffendable – How Just One Change Can Make All of Life Better." He proposes that our life can be transformed by merely choosing to be unoffendable.

What?! His blog gave me a lot to think about. I asked myself, “Really, how often am I offended?” I needed a definition.

Sylvia Gaston is Family Ministry Pastor at Koinonia Church in Hanford, CA. She can be reached at sylvia@kchanford.com or 559-582-1528.

 

