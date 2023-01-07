In the midst of the most urgent hunger, a physical one that needs real food in for hungry stomachs, there is a rising hunger of another kind; spiritual hunger.
NPR recently reported on a small group of representatives whose entire goal seems not to be about passing legislation or supporting a particular project of any kind. Rather, they seem bent on chaos and stopping any and all legislation, even that of their own party and has left the entire House frustrated. This observation seems to represent a broader issue in our nation; that of those whose primary goal is chaos and discontent with anything.
The question I asked myself is where does this level of discontent and desire to “burn it all down” rise up from? And how is it that only a few who choose this have the power to create such upheaval? I was left with one answer: our hearts and spirits are bereft, empty and struggling to connect with ourselves let alone one another or the Divine. This chaos and discontent breed spiritual hunger.
We are hungry. We are starving. The last decade of upheaval has left us afraid, sad, exhausted and insecure. Like the Israelites, we find ourselves wandering in a desert of social starvation and crying out to God, “why have you brought us here to die?”
But God is not capricious like this, God is one who feeds, nourishes, encourages, and equips us at every turn. God sends us out into freedom and also teaches us how to live in ways that grant freedom and life to others around us. Moses told the starving Israelites, "In the evening you will know that it was the Lord who brought you out of Egypt, and in the morning you will see the glory of the Lord.”
This same promise rings true for us today, the manna of our day is the feeding of the Holy Spirit who remains with us. Our Epiphany is one that will remind us our Christ is here, in the face of every stranger and we will all be fed when we re-unite not for anger, chaos or discontent, but for love.
Just as the Israelites were reminded again and again of the purpose for their freedom, so too, we will be reminded by the illumination of Christ among us.
Look in the mirror. If you are hungry, so too, are your neighbors. Let us use this growing light of day to remind us of our every growing capacity to love and bring about justice, peace, and joy that fills the hearts of a hungry world.
The Reverend Julie A. Kelly, is a pastor in the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. She is the Pastor in Charge, Episcopal Church of the Saviour, Hanford.