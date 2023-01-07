rev. julie kelly
In the midst of the most urgent hunger, a physical one that needs real food in for hungry stomachs, there is a rising hunger of another kind; spiritual hunger. 

NPR recently reported on a small group of representatives whose entire goal seems not to be about passing legislation or supporting a particular project of any kind.  Rather, they seem bent on chaos and stopping any and all legislation, even that of their own party and has left the entire House frustrated. This observation seems to represent a broader issue in our nation; that of those whose primary goal is chaos and discontent with anything.

The question I asked myself is where does this level of discontent and desire to “burn it all down” rise up from?  And how is it that only a few who choose this have the power to create such upheaval?  I was left with one answer:  our hearts and spirits are bereft, empty and struggling to connect with ourselves let alone one another or the Divine. This chaos and discontent breed spiritual hunger.

The Reverend Julie A. Kelly, is a pastor in the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. She is the Pastor in Charge, Episcopal Church of the Saviour, Hanford.

