tim dinkins mug xyz
Buy Now

“You are the light of the world. A city set on a hill cannot be hidden. Nor do people light a lamp and put it under a basket, but on a stand, and it gives light to all in the house. In the same way, let your light shine before others, so that they may see your good works and give glory to your Father who is in heaven.” (Matthew 5:14-16 ESV)

This has become one of my favorite illustrations for living the Christian life because of the clarity and focus it brings. How is the Christian to live? As light in the darkness. What is the aim of the Christian life? To give glory to our heavenly Father. 

Connecting the dots between doing good works and glorifying God is often more difficult than it seems. Many people find ways to do good and help others, but it is the rare minority that find a way to give glory to God for the good works. 

Tim Dinkins will be speaking on the character of God at Grace Bible Church in Hanford this Sunday. He can be reached with questions and comments at timothydinkins@gmail.com 

Recommended for you