Christians are committed to maximizing God and minimizing idols in their life. This is an ongoing struggle because even good things, like youth sports, have the potential to become idols when they are emphasized more than what is emphasized in God’s word.
John the Baptist had the right perspective when he said, “He must increase, but I must decrease.” (John 3:30 ESV) He was referring to Jesus Christ, the second person of the Trinity. John wanted God’s people to live with their eyes fixed on heavenly things more than earthly things. A simple way to determine whether a Christian has the right mentality or not is to ask “Is this taking the place of God in my life?” The rest of this article will give several questions that parents can ask to help determine if they have found a good balance for youth sports in their family life.
How will youth sports affect our family’s involvement at church? My wife and I know, without a shadow of a doubt, that the spiritual growth of our children is always more important than their athletic development. The Bible makes it clear that the purpose of parenting is to raise their children in the “discipline and instruction of the Lord.” (Ephesians 6:4) This means Sunday mornings are reserved for spiritual training with our church family. It also means that we will prioritize our church family’s activities above sports. This is a very helpful filter for making decisions as Christian parents. If a coach asks us to practice or play a special tournament on Sundays, we have no hesitation saying “No” if it means it will impact church attendance.
How are youth sports affecting our family life? It has become common for families to have multiple children in different sports at the same time. If you find yourself driving frantically from practice to practice, eating fast-food on the run, or consistently being unable to lead your children in family devotions, then it might mean that you are in danger of allowing youth sports to become an idol in the life of your family.
Ephesians 6:4 says, “Fathers do not provoke your children to anger.” It is very likely that your children will become tired, irritable, and more disobedient if they are not getting time to sleep well, do their homework, and have one-on-one time with their parents. Parents can make the mistake of thinking their kids will be angry if they aren’t involved in several sports, but the reality is children may become resentful if they are doing too many sports. If they are spending more time with their coaches than they are with their parents, then there is a problem. God has given parents a unique opportunity to disciple their children. They should never neglect their responsibility to train up their children and direct them in the ways of God.
Will this sport become an idol for me, my wife, or my children? The apostle John’s closing words in his first letter are surprisingly simple, “My little children, keep yourself from idols.” An idol is anything that takes the place of worshipping God. Jesus told us the greatest commandment is to “Love the lord your God with all your heart, with all your might, and with all your strength and a second is like it: You shall love your neighbor as yourself.” (Matthew 22:38-39) This means that everything in life needs to be viewed through the grid of whether it is adding to our love for God or distracting from it. This grid is incredibly helpful with youth sports. Is your child overly concerned with how he or she is playing on the field? That might mean it is a good time to remind him or her to view the sport from God’s perspective. Is your child consistently struggling to enjoy the game? Then take a break. You are the one who signed your child up, you can talk to the coach and do what is best for your child.
What is motivating parents to place children in sports? Is it because their friends are in sports? Is it because of a desire to pursue a college scholarship? Is it because of bragging rights with friends? God’s word tells us, “Man looks on the outward appearance, but the Lord looks at the heart.” (1 Samuel 16:7) This is a good time to do some soul searching. Take a step back and realize that the rat race of the business world has taken over youth sports as well. There is money to be made in the world of sports and it is important to realize that the world’s goals in youth sports are different than God’s goals for His children. The Christian parent’s motivation for youth sports should be to glorify God and train their child. There are many good lessons that can be learned from playing sports, but there are many more bad lessons that can seep in and twist the motives of children. Work hard to talk to your young athlete and make sure they are thinking these things through for themselves.
Each family has to decide how to use the precious time given by God to raise their children. There is freedom to invest in different ways in youth sports, but each parent is responsible to ask Godly questions in order to raise their children in the “discipline and instruction of the Lord.”
Tim Dinkins is a pastor at Grace Bible Church Hanford. He can be reached with questions and comments at timothydinkins@gmail.com