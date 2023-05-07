tim dinkins mug xyz
Christians are committed to maximizing God and minimizing idols in their life. This is an ongoing struggle because even good things, like youth sports, have the potential to become idols when they are emphasized more than what is emphasized in God’s word.

John the Baptist had the right perspective when he said, “He must increase, but I must decrease.” (John 3:30 ESV) He was referring to Jesus Christ, the second person of the Trinity. John wanted God’s people to live with their eyes fixed on heavenly things more than earthly things. A simple way to determine whether a Christian has the right mentality or not is to ask “Is this taking the place of God in my life?” The rest of this article will give several questions that parents can ask to help determine if they have found a good balance for youth sports in their family life.

How will youth sports affect our family’s involvement at church? My wife and I know, without a shadow of a doubt, that the spiritual growth of our children is always more important than their athletic development. The Bible makes it clear that the purpose of parenting is to raise their children in the “discipline and instruction of the Lord.” (Ephesians 6:4) This means Sunday mornings are reserved for spiritual training with our church family. It also means that we will prioritize our church family’s activities above sports. This is a very helpful filter for making decisions as Christian parents. If a coach asks us to practice or play a special tournament on Sundays, we have no hesitation saying “No” if it means it will impact church attendance.

Tim Dinkins is a pastor at Grace Bible Church Hanford. He can be reached with questions and comments at timothydinkins@gmail.com

