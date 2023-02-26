The idea of giving 100% is something we hear a lot about. We hear it in sports arenas — athletes giving 100% to win their game or to reach a level that no one has ever attained. We hear about it in school when teachers and other facilitators of education ask us to give 100% so that we can succeed at anything.
As we grow older, I think we realize that 100% does not always mean that we can achieve anything we want. Still, the message that giving 100% will achieve something is quite true. Finding out what that is, and being content with the outcome, is extremely important.
Every year for the past five years, some friends and I commit to reading the Bible in one month. This is never an easy task, requiring anywhere from 1½ to 2½ hours of reading per day, depending on the day and the person. This goal is only achieved by completing 100% of the reading. The effort can go up and down, but to reach the goal of finishing takes the same amount of completed tasks. We all end up in the same place. Does that mean we all gave the same? Does is mean that we all gave our best?
So, what does it truly mean to give 100% to the things that God has asked of us? I feel like this is the goal for everyone however, being imperfect, we often fall short. I continue to ask myself what does it mean to give 100%? Ironically, in my prayer time and thought life, this question has led me to a specific chapter of the Bible that helps explain it a little bit better.
Shout joyfully to the Lord, all the earth.
Serve the Lord with gladness;
Come before Him with joyful singing.
Know that the Lord Himself is God;
It is He who has made us, and not we ourselves;
We are His people and the sheep of His pasture.
Enter His gates with thanksgiving
And His courts with praise.
Give thanks to Him, bless His name.
His loving kindness is everlasting
And His faithfulness to all generations.
I believe God makes it easier than we do to give Him all of us. It says it right there in Psalm 100. Go to Him with “gladness” and “joyfulness”. It tells us to acknowledge the things He is; praise Him for what He has done.
When I see it from this point of view, giving God 100% changes entirely. The Living God is very interested in us, putting an effort in the things He’s called us to do. But it seems He is much more interested in the ways that we connect with Him - and in that connection everything that we do changes in response to His command. When you feel you haven’t given 100%, go back to Psalms 100 and read about what He’s actually called us to do.
Rene Solis is Director of Koinonia School of Ministry, a ministry of Koinonia Church in Hanford, CA. He can be reached at ksm@kchanford.com or by calling 559-582-1528.