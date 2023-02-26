The idea of giving 100% is something we hear a lot about. We hear it in sports arenas — athletes giving 100% to win their game or to reach a level that no one has ever attained. We hear about it in school when teachers and other facilitators of education ask us to give 100% so that we can succeed at anything.

As we grow older, I think we realize that 100% does not always mean that we can achieve anything we want. Still, the message that giving 100% will achieve something is quite true. Finding out what that is, and being content with the outcome, is extremely important.

Every year for the past five years, some friends and I commit to reading the Bible in one month. This is never an easy task, requiring anywhere from 1½ to 2½ hours of reading per day, depending on the day and the person. This goal is only achieved by completing 100% of the reading. The effort can go up and down, but to reach the goal of finishing takes the same amount of completed tasks. We all end up in the same place. Does that mean we all gave the same? Does is mean that we all gave our best?

Rene Solis is Director of Koinonia School of Ministry, a ministry of Koinonia Church in Hanford, CA. He can be reached at ksm@kchanford.com or by calling 559-582-1528.

 

