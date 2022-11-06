The Bible is full of illustrations of the Christian life as a battle that is being fought between good and evil, between the Triune God and Satan, between the spirit and the flesh. These images captivate the imagination because they describe a world that is unseen and easy to overlook. 2 Corinthians 4:16-17 says, “So we do not lose heart. Though our outer self is wasting away, our inner self is being renewed day by day. For this light momentary affliction is preparing for us an eternal weight of glory beyond all comparison, as we look not to the things that are seen but to the things that are unseen. For the things that are seen are transient, but the things that are unseen are eternal.”
The apostle Paul was a keen observer of this unseen world. He encouraged believers living in Ephesus to “Put on the whole armor of God, that you may be able to stand against the schemes of the devil. For we do not wrestle against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the cosmic powers over this present darkness, against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly places.” (Ephesians 6:11-12)
The spiritual battle that is described in Scripture has been waged ever since the Fall of Adam and Eve. Our enemy, the Devil, has been actively trying to attack the faith and convictions of believers ever since he first asked Eve, “Did God actually say, ‘You shall not eat of any tree in the garden’?” His initial attack against the children of God reveals much about his strategy. He is focused on overwhelming the minds of believers with doubt and questions that will seek to disrupt their trust in God.
The Bible shows us Satan’s strategy for attacking God’s people, but it also reveals God’s plan for how Christians can repel the enemy’s attacks and pursue the Lord’s goal of establishing his kingdom on the Earth. Ephesians 6 contains a famous list of armor that God has equipped each believer with in this spiritual battle. It is interesting to note that each piece of armor is tied to the mind and heart of the believer. The belt of truth can not be buckled on without a Christian seeking to study God’s word and discover the truth that it contains. The breastplate of righteousness can not be put in place unless a person has been shown the holiness of God, the reality of their own sin, and their need for a savior. The shoes of the gospel of peace can not be worn unless a believer has been impacted by the love of Christ. The shield of faith is not built on blind faith. It is only taken up by those whose faith in God is rooted in the hard facts of creation and the cross. The helmet of salvation does not come by tradition or baptism. It is only worn by those who have come to grasp the truth of God’s word.
The only offensive weapon in the Christian soldier’s arsenal is the sword of the Spirit, which is the word of God. The more a believer is able to study God’s word and apply it to their life, the more they will be able to effectively defend themselves against the attacks of the enemy. The apostle Paul also included the need for prayer in this spiritual battle, “praying at all times in the Spirit, with all prayer and supplication.” (Ephesians 6:18) One of the main difficulties of the Christian life is to win the battle that is going on in each person’s mind. This is a daily battle that requires constant vigilance. Romans 12:2 says, "Do not be conformed to this world, but be transformed by the renewal of your mind, that by testing you may discern what is the will of God, what is good and acceptable and perfect.” Each believer must test his own mind to see whether the armor of God is secure or it if is slipping.
If any of my readers are interested in delving deeper into being equipped for this spiritual battle, I would highly recommend “God’s Battle Plan for the Mind” by David Saxton. This study on rediscovering the practice of Biblical meditation has been a goldmine of spiritual riches. Our men’s group is half way through reading it and we have been impressed with how convincing and practical it has been.
One of the best quotes in the book comes from Nathanael Ranew, “little meditating makes lean Christians, of little life, little strength, little growth, and of little usefulness to others.”
My prayer is that God would use this study to revive our hearts and make us more useful tools in the hands of our loving Savior.
Tim Dinkins is a pastor at Grace Bible Church Hanford. He can be reached for questions and comments at timothydinkins@gmail.com.