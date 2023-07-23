This is one of those questions that must be guided by God’s Word and common sense because there is no chapter and verse that specifically addresses the many fundraising options available to churches today (silent auctions, firework stands, raffles, etc). The leadership of each church has freedom on how to decide these matters, but they should always make an informed, prayerful decision. 

Let’s start with raffles. Every now and then someone will ask if it would be possible to raise money with a fundraising raffle. The most helpful way to address this issue is to first understand what a raffle is. The State of California Penal Code Section 320.5 describes a raffle as a “scheme for the distribution of prizes by chance among persons who have paid money for paper tickets that provide the opportunity to win these prizes.”

In order to protect against a raffle being considered an illegal lottery, it has to be operated in-person by a registered charity or non-profit organization and at least 90 percent of the profit from the raffle must go “directly to beneficial or charitable purposes in California.”

Tim Dinkins is a pastor at Grace Bible Church Hanford. He can be reached with questions and comments at timothydinkins@gmail.com 

Recommended for you