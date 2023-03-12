People smiling, people talking. Pastors singing, pastors preaching. Hearts encouraged, hearts enlivened. Thousands standing, thousands listening. All have come to worship the Triune God!
These are just a few impressions of my time at the Shepherd’s Conference this year. We are wrapping up the third and last day of the conference and my heart is full. During my time here at Grace Community Church in northern Los Angeles, I have been impressed with the powerful preaching, the gracious hospitality, and the delicious food!
The event runs March 8-10 this year.
The theme of this year’s conference is “Shepherding the Remnant.” The theme verse is taken from Jeremiah 23:3-4, “Then I myself will gather the remnant of the flock out of all the land where I have banished them and cause them to return to their pasture, and they will be fruitful and multiply. I will also raise up shepherds over them, and they will shepherd them; and they will not be afraid any longer, nor be terrified, nor will any be left unattended, declares Yahweh.” (Legacy Standard Bible)
The passage has been a fitting foundation for the conference’s call for pastors to be faithful and courageous as they proclaim the truth of God’s word and shepherd the flock of God’s people. The last few years have been especially difficult for local churches and pastors, so this message has been especially timely and encouraging to the men who are attending.
My favorite session was taught by James Coates, a pastor from Alberta, Canada who was arrested and placed in prison in 2021 for disregarding COVID regulations put in place by the government. I appreciated how he didn’t use his time in the pulpit to revel in the details of his imprisonment. Instead he turned to 2 Timothy 3:12 and diligently taught through the text which says, “Indeed, all who desire to live a godly life in Christ Jesus will be persecuted.” He gave us six features of persecution that helped explain the certainty, the cause, and the extent of suffering that Christians will face. It was good to hear him say that churches were actually persecuted during COVID. Many believers are hesitant to say this because we usually think of persecution in terms of imprisonment or physical harm.
Pastor Coates believes that churches were persecuted because “we were not free to practice our convictions.” I certainly experienced that restriction on our church and I know many others would agree.
Along with being known for excellent preaching, the Shepherd’s conference has also developed a reputation for world-class hospitality. I went to the volunteer tent and asked how many people are helping serve the 4,500 pastors who are on the campus this week. I was told there are 900 members who have signed up to help this year! Some of them are serving a few hours a day, while others are putting in day-long shifts to make sure that all work is done. And let me tell you, these volunteers have a lot of work to get done. To start with, you can get your shoes shined for free! I actually wore a pair of boots just so I would have an excuse to have them cleaned. The last time I was here the man shining my shoes told me he was a lawyer who takes time off from work to be able to come serve pastors. Many of the volunteers take part in helping with parking, security, selling books, and serving food. One of my friends commented on the attitude of the people serving. There is genuine love and care in the faces and words they share with the pastors as they pass through the lines.
The food service also deserves a mention because of its quality and quantity! Breakfast starts with grade A fruit and pastries. The coffee is good and different snacks are available throughout the day. I saw churros and ice cream the first day and yesterday I was able to snag an acai bowl that was delicious. It may seem strange to write about the food at a pastor’s conference, but I know the men in attendance consider it one of the highlights of the week. For lunch there was Stonefire grill, In-n-Out and the Habit. For dinner the parking lot is full of food trucks from all over the valley. We had a full breakfast available at our hotel, but some of our men skipped it because they knew the conference food would be better. As I write this, I am already looking forward to the lunch time because I know it is going to be good.
I think that sense of anticipation of future satisfaction is one reason why so many people keep returning to this conference year after year. The food is good and the fellowship is sweet, but it is the teaching and the preaching that is the anchor of the conference. I have attended several times and I have never been disappointed with deep, thought-provoking, encouraging messages that make me want to know God more and live for him more fully. When I meet pastors who have never been to ShepCon I always tell them, “You have to come at least once in your life.” I do this knowing many will have trouble only coming once…