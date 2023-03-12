People smiling, people talking. Pastors singing, pastors preaching. Hearts encouraged, hearts enlivened. Thousands standing, thousands listening. All have come to worship the Triune God!

These are just a few impressions of my time at the Shepherd’s Conference this year. We are wrapping up the third and last day of the conference and my heart is full. During my time here at Grace Community Church in northern Los Angeles, I have been impressed with the powerful preaching, the gracious hospitality, and the delicious food!

The event runs March 8-10 this year.

Tim Dinkins can be reached for questions and comments at timothydinkins@gmail.comwww.christandcommonsense.com.

Recommended for you