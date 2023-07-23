Sylvia04 (1).jpg
Buy Now

Sylvia Gaston

Over the years, I have learned the ways God speaks to me. It is always unique but always repeated. He brings the same message to my attention in a variety of ways, over and over, pointing me to something He wants me to pay attention to. I finally connect the dots and think, “Ahh, I hear You, Lord.”

He has brought a number of things to my attention over the years. Some of these things have been about trusting Him, humility, the power of my words (good and bad), submission/surrender, and self-discipline. Not always easy things, but always for my benefit.

Recently, He brought to my attention compassion for others. I have heard it through a visiting pastor, a Bible study, and in conversations with my husband. “I hear you, Lord.”

Sylvia Gaston is Connections Pastor at Koinonia Church in Hanford, CA. She can be reached at sylvia@kchanford.com or 559-582-1528.

 

Recommended for you