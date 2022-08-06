Chad01.jpg
Chad Fagundes

There is a beautiful Psalm in the Bible. It’s a song about how majestic God is. If you have ever thought about how big the world is by studying the galaxies, looking at the vastness of the ocean, or visiting the Grand Canyon it will put into perspective how small we are.

We are 1 out 7.7 billion people on the planet. How insignificant we are when compared to the masses. There are billions of people, billions of stars, and 352 quintillion gallons of water in the ocean!

Yet, the Bible talks about how loved we are. The God who made the galaxies actually thinks about you! Psalm 8, beginning in verse 4, says,

Chad Fagundes is Men’s and Outreach Pastor at Koinonia Church in Hanford. He can be reached at chad@kchanford.com or 559-582-1528.

