There is a beautiful Psalm in the Bible. It’s a song about how majestic God is. If you have ever thought about how big the world is by studying the galaxies, looking at the vastness of the ocean, or visiting the Grand Canyon it will put into perspective how small we are.
We are 1 out 7.7 billion people on the planet. How insignificant we are when compared to the masses. There are billions of people, billions of stars, and 352 quintillion gallons of water in the ocean!
Yet, the Bible talks about how loved we are. The God who made the galaxies actually thinks about you! Psalm 8, beginning in verse 4, says,
“When I look at your heavens, the work of your fingers, the moon and the stars, which you have set in place, what is man that you are mindful of him, and the son of man that you care for him? Yet you have made him a little lower than the heavenly beings and crowned him with glory and honor. You have given him dominion over the works of your hands; you have put all things under his feet, all sheep and oxen, and also the beasts of the field, the birds of the heavens, and the fish of the sea, whatever passes along the paths of the seas.”
The Psalmist sings, “look at all this glory and yet You’ve chosen man as the apple of Your eye!”
God thinks about you. Another Psalm says His thoughts about you outnumber the grains of sand on the shore.
God isn’t just thinking about you but desires to bless and restore your life. Look at Psalm 8 again. He crowns man with glory and honor, gives him dominion, and puts all things under his feet.
I know it’s hard to accept because we are our worst critics but God is for you.
I once heard it said, “the Creator knows His creation best.” That stuck with me. No one knows you better than God. He knows you better than you know yourself. Shouldn’t His thoughts mean more to us than anyone else’s?
That’s why Jesus is so important. We broke our relationship with God through sin. We broke oneness with God. Oneness with God comes with no guilt, shame or condemnation. That’s what the book of Genesis tells us. Adam and Eve lived in the garden with no shame or guilt. They lived in an optimal place with God.
Jesus came to restore our sonship back to us. John 1:12 says this: “But to all who did receive him (Jesus), who believed in his name, he gave the right to become children of God.”
Aren’t you tired of trying to figure out your purpose or how your life is important when compared to the masses? Well, our Creator knows you best. He knows how to use you the best because no one knows creation better than the Creator.
I think you need relief from your thoughts and the thoughts of others. God’s thoughts about you are the most accurate and will restore true life to you.
So today, I beg you, come to God, ask for forgiveness and allow Him to restore the relationship with you.
He thinks about you, you’re the apple of His eye, He has the best thoughts about you. He knows your purpose and your importance. Stop looking elsewhere; you’ll never find it there.
Chad Fagundes is Men’s and Outreach Pastor at Koinonia Church in Hanford. He can be reached at chad@kchanford.com or 559-582-1528.