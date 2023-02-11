Many people live with this ominous question hanging over their heads, “Have I committed the unforgivable sin?” I have counseled people who have had questions about this issue. My response is to turn to Scripture and explain that they don't need to worry because the unforgivable sin can’t be committed today. It could only be done by those who saw the miraculous work of Jesus Christ and publicly attributed it to the work of the devil.
The reason we know this is true is because of the context surrounding Jesus’ dramatic conversation with the scribes in his hometown of Nazareth. He said, “Truly, I say to you, all sins will be forgiven the children of man, and whatever blasphemies they utter, but whoever blasphemes against the Holy Spirit never has forgiveness, but is guilty of an eternal sin”— for they were saying, “He has an unclean spirit.” (Mark 3:28-30)
The sin that the scribes were committing was falsely teaching that Jesus’ miracles were being done by the power of Satan. The people had a lot of respect for the scribes because they were the religious leaders of the land. If Jesus did not say something the people might be swayed into thinking that the work of the Holy Spirit was actually the work of the devil. This was especially dangerous because the scribes might have kept people from being saved from their sins. Jesus had to speak up and make it clear that he was not a danger to society. It was actually the scribes who were a danger to the people. Not only that, Jesus warned the scribes that they were in danger of committing sin that would never be forgiven.
Jesus’ warning to the scribes and Pharisees became even stronger later in his ministry. Matthew 23 includes an entire chapter of some of the strongest teaching of Jesus. He said, “But woe to you, scribes and Pharisees, hypocrites! For you shut the kingdom of heaven in people’s faces. For you neither enter yourselves nor allow those who would enter to go in. Woe to you, scribes and Pharisees, hypocrites! For you travel across sea and land to make a single proselyte, and when he becomes a proselyte, you make him twice as much a child of hell as yourselves.”
This hypocrisy was on display when the scribes came to Jesus in his own hometown of Nazareth and made the audacious claim that he was doing the work of Satan. Jesus knew what they were doing. He responded with teaching that should have made them stop in their tracks. Unfortunately, they did not heed his warning. They continued speaking against him until the point where they cried out for his crucifixion. Their hearts had become so hardened against the Messiah that they had no desire to repent of their sin. In fact, they encouraged each other to destroy Jesus by sending him to die on the cross.
The blatant hypocrisy and sadistic wickedness of the scribes should give us pause. It should help us realize just how twisted the religious leaders of Jesus’ day were. Jesus made it clear that their sin was unique. He said, “All sins will be forgiven the children of man… but whoever blasphemes against the Holy Spirit never has forgiveness.” Jesus understood that the Holy Spirit was working through him in a unique way and as a result the scribes were blaspheming in a unique way because they were attributing his work to Satan.
The account of Jesus and the scribes should helps us see that people living today do not need to be afraid of committing an unforgivable sin. Jesus said, “All sins will be forgiven the children of man.” (Mk. 3:28) That refers to the worst thoughts and actions that can be imagined. The power of the cross is greater than our sin. This is why John 3:16 is such a wonderful promise, “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only Son, that whoever believes in him should not perish but have eternal life.” Jesus’ death and resurrection proved that he was able to pay for our sins.
One of my favorite examples of Jesus overcoming sin in people’s life can be seen with the criminal on the cross. That man seemed much worse than the scribes and Pharisees. He had been convicted of crimes and was sentenced to death. He understood his sin and he was willing to repent of it and that is why Jesus knew he would be saved. The criminal also believed that Jesus was the son of God and that he had the power to save. That is why Jesus was able to turn to him, while he was on the cross, and say “Truly, I say to you, today you will be with me in paradise.” (Luke 23:43)
The power of the cross is greater than our sin. Romans 5:20-21 describes the power of God over sin, “Now the law came in to increase the trespass, but where sin increased, grace abounded all the more, so that, as sin reigned in death, grace also might reign through righteousness leading to eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord."
Jesus Christ’s death on the cross and his resurrection from the dead proved that he was able to conquer our sin. Instead of living in fear that we have committed an unforgivable sin, we can have certainty knowing that our sin has been forgiven.