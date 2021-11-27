At a recent city council meeting, Hanford Mayor Francisco Ramirez and the rest of City Council unanimously proclaimed Nov. 28 - Dec. 4, 2021 as Christian Heritage Week.
Although few people have heard of Christian Heritage Week, it's not new.
Since 1991, some 700 similar proclamations have been issued by U.S. cities, counties and even some states.
The purpose of the non-denominational Christian Heritage Week is to acknowledge and celebrate the rich Christian heritage in the founding of the United States, its institutions and governing documents.
Well-known to earlier generations of Americans, the well-documented positive impact of Christianity on our nation, our culture and our institutions is often ignored or worse distorted.
For example, few people today realize that the very first public schools in America were founded and financed by Bible-believing Christians. Likewise the first hospitals in the United States were established by Christians.
America has repeatedly been identified as a nation founded upon Christian principles. For instance, President John Adams stated, “The general principles on which the fathers achieved independence were….the principles of Christianity." And in the United States Supreme Court Case the Church of the Holy Trinity vs. United Stated (1892, decided) Associate Justice David J. Brewer said, “These, and many other matters which might be noticed, add a volume of unofficial declarations to the mass of organic utterances that this is a Christian nation.”
The goal of Christian Heritage Week is not to force anyone to believe or to worship in a prescribed way. Rather, "it's a celebration of what God has done." This is the second year in a row that the City of Hanford has acknowledged Christian Heritage Week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.