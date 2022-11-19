Grace Bible Church of Hanford is celebrating its 30th anniversary at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The church is located at 707 West Fargo Avenue, Hanford.
The official opening day of the church was Nov. 15 1992.
"The congregation gives thanks to the Lord for His provision for our church family. It’s 30 years and counting. We are witnessing God’s grace working in us and through us,” said Pastor Bud Haskell. “We are looking forward to see what the LORD has in store for us preaching the good news of Jesus Christ, showing His love to others, and looking for Christ’s return.”