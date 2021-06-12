Flashlights, jugs of bottled water, a first aid kit, and ready-to-eat meal packs line the Perez family’s living room. The family isn’t going camping — they’re preparing for disaster by putting together a “go bag.”
In Visalia, California, the Martinez and Perez families know what it is like to live in an area where earthquakes and wildfires can occur without warning. Tony and Chelo Martinez have found the up-to-date information on jw.org helpful in preparing their go bags with the right supplies. Tony stated, “It helps us to have peace of mind and confidence that we would be prepared for anything unexpected."
Michael and Cecilia Perez have found the articles on jw.org helpful in preparing mentally so as not to panic.
“When you are prepared, it relieves the anxiety that could come in the event of an emergency," said Michael. The list found in the Awake! magazine provided “information that could really mean life or death in the event of an emergency."
Preparing in advance with a disaster-ready kit has helped families nationwide through extreme and abnormal weather events, which experts warn are on the rise.
“Having a personal preparedness plan increases your chances of staying safe,” according to a training program from the Columbia University’s National Center for Disaster Preparedness.
Jolted awake by a neighbor’s urgent knocking, Aaron and Jacqueline Pate were horrified to see the encroaching flames of the fast-moving Woolsey fire that had been miles away when they went to bed. It burned to within 100 feet of their Westlake Village home in 2018 as part of California’s deadliest wildfire season on record.
"Because we had go bags, we weren’t running around trying to pack things at the last minute,” said Jacqueline. “We had the time we needed to comfort our kids and get everyone safely into the car.”
The Pates credited the disaster-preparedness help they received as Jehovah’s Witnesses, both through periodic reminders at their congregation meetings and from tips for putting together go bags on the organization’s website, www.jw.org.
"Life is precious, so we encourage all to heed the Bible’s advice to take practical steps to protect ourselves from danger,” said Robert Hendriks III, spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses in the United States.
Go bags also have proven useful in the opposite circumstances as “stay bags.”
Disaster-preparedness suggestions and tips for putting together a go bag are available from FEMA at ready.gov and from Jehovah’s Witnesses at https://www.jw.org/en/library/magazines/awake-no5-2017-october/disaster-steps-that-can-save-lives/.
