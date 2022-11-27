Paula Aiton.jpeg

I’ve previously shared about my struggle with depression and anxiety. Thankfully, God has brought me a long way from the days when I didn’t think I could get out of bed in the morning. Life seemed so hard and overwhelming. Many people go through a season when they're needy and emotional. Once you have overcome that season, you may find yourself called to help someone else who is struggling. As Christians, we are called to help the hurting and the lost. Our deliverance and love for God motivates us to reach out and give them a hand up out of the darkness.

Several years ago, I read a book by Beth Moore, "Get Out of That Pit!" In it, she explained how we can find ourselves in a pit of despair, loneliness, addiction, disease and drama. When we're in that pit, all can seem hopeless. After a while, the pit can seem like home. That's when we need to get out of that pit!

How do you do that? My mom used to have a saying tacked up on her refrigerator that I've never forgotten. It said, "You leave the Valley of Despair by climbing the Mountain of Praise." When you no longer focus on yourself, your feelings and your circumstances, and turn your eyes upon Jesus, you are able to climb out of the valley, the pit, the cave and the darkness.

Paula Aiton is a member of the Koinonia Church worship team and a freelance writer, musician and artist. Her blog, ‘God’s Glory Girl,’ can be found at godsglorygirl.com

 

