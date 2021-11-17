A devoted gardener would rather give or receive tools, plants or a unique garden treasure than gold, diamonds or pearls.

Tasks:

• Monitor ground moisture, especially in beds under eaves and patios.

• Store unused fertilizers and pesticides in a dry place.

• Dig and divide overcrowded dahlia tubers and store in a cool, dry place. Replant in late February.

Pruning:

• Remove dead foliage and stems from dormant perennials.

• Prune junipers during cool weather to prevent sunburn.

• Prune and trellis cane berries.

Fertilizing:

• Feed cool weather plants and vegetables.

Planting:

• The time for fall planting is coming to an end.

• Order bare-root roses and perennials from catalogs.

• Fruits and vegetables: Lettuce, peas, edible pod peas, plant from seed or six packs.

• Trees, shrubs, vines: fig, walnut (Juglans), crabapple (Malus).

• Annuals: larkspur (Consolida), flowering kale.

Enjoy now:

• Annuals and perennials: cyclamen, dianthus.

• Bulbs, corms, tubers: paperwhite (Narcissus).

• Trees, shrubs, vines: barberry (Berberis).

• Fruits and vegetables: cauliflower, comice pears.

Things to ponder:

• Enjoy the quiet of the winter garden.

• At the end of the month, apply dormant oil spray to deciduous fruit with copper fungicides to control shot hole disease on twigs.

• Avoid overhead irrigation if frost is expected.

Historic Frost Dates

Zone 8: Nov.15 through March 15

Zone 9: Dec. 15 through Feb. 15

Source: Adapted from “A Gardener’s Companion for the Central San Joaquin Valley,” 3rd edition, currently available from Fresno County Master Gardeners for $30. Gardening Questions answered at mgfresno@ucdavis.edu. Prepared by Judy Parker, Master Gardener UCCE Fresno County.

