 Marina Guzman

It's the most wonderful time of the year!!!

I love Christmas but, if I'm being honest, there have been years that were easier to celebrate than others. Sometimes our circumstances can have a huge impact on our perception during the holiday season. Maybe you’ve experienced a tragedy where you've lost a loved one. Maybe you're struggling financially and don't know how you're going to make Christmas happen at all. Maybe you have estranged family relationships. Whatever you may be going through during this time, I want to remind you what makes this time of year so special. 

The most important thing about Christmas is that it is a symbol of hope and love. Christmas represents a time when God revealed His great love for us, to us. We get to celebrate and reflect on God’s greatest gift, the birth of his son, Jesus! 

Marina Guzman is Children’s Ministry Director at Koinonia Church in Hanford, CA. She can be reached at marina@kchanford.com or 559-582-1528.

 

