It's the most wonderful time of the year!!!
I love Christmas but, if I'm being honest, there have been years that were easier to celebrate than others. Sometimes our circumstances can have a huge impact on our perception during the holiday season. Maybe you’ve experienced a tragedy where you've lost a loved one. Maybe you're struggling financially and don't know how you're going to make Christmas happen at all. Maybe you have estranged family relationships. Whatever you may be going through during this time, I want to remind you what makes this time of year so special.
The most important thing about Christmas is that it is a symbol of hope and love. Christmas represents a time when God revealed His great love for us, to us. We get to celebrate and reflect on God’s greatest gift, the birth of his son, Jesus!
Jesus came to be a light in the darkness! One of my favorite Christmas pastimes is to drive from house to house and see all of the pretty lights! Christmas lights always remind me that Jesus is the light of the world. No matter where you find yourself this Christmas season, your Father in heaven loves you and sees you and has sent a light for you to follow! John 8:12 says, “Then Jesus again spoke to them saying, ‘I am the of the world; he who follows me will not walk in the darkness, but will have eternal light of life.’” Because we have the light of Jesus, we also get to be the light for others.
Another thing I really love about this time of year is the joy and good cheer that is spread among people. According to a survey conducted by topcashback.com, 84% of Americans feel the most generous during the holidays! There is something so inspirational in the atmosphere during this time of year that motivates people to want to bless others! How beautiful is that? Proverbs 11:25 says, “A generous person will prosper; whoever refreshes others will be refreshed.”
Whether you’re struggling this holiday season or you’re full of Christmas cheer, I want to challenge you to do one of these things to honor what really matters this time of year:
- Reflect on the areas in your life where God has shown you His love.
- Find a way to let your light shine for someone else.
- Be generous in some way.
“For to us a child is born, to us a son is given, and the government will be on his shoulders. And he will be called Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace.”
Marina Guzman is Children’s Ministry Director at Koinonia Church in Hanford, CA. She can be reached at marina@kchanford.com or 559-582-1528.