I must admit I’m not big on New Year resolutions. Mostly, because I don’t need any more help to feel like a loser. It’s unhealthy, though, to move forward without knowing where you are going. Our eyes need to be set on a destination. Typically, in the context of New Year’s resolutions, we talk about new goals you want to accomplish and there isn’t anything bad about that.

 I’d like to challenge you to think a little deeper along these lines. Make this year less about “goals” and more about making sure your eyes are set on the right destination. 

In the book of Proverbs, also known as the book of wisdom, it says, “where there is no vision the people perish” (29:18). This scripture has been used in many contexts to inspire visionaries but I’d like to give you a better understanding than to just have a vision for your life. The ESV and NIV translations actually use the word “revelation” instead of “vision.” “Where there is no revelation, the people go unrestrained.

Chad Fagundes is Men’s and Outreach Pastor at Koinonia Church in Hanford, CA. He can be reached at chad@kchanford.com or 559-582-1528.

 

