Brad Warner is an ordained Zen teacher and author of the books "Letters to a Dead Friend About Zen" (2019), "It Came From Beyond Zen" (2017), "Don't Be a Jerk" (2016), "There is No God and He is Always With You" (2014), "Sex Sin and Zen" (2010), "Zen Wrapped in Karma Dipped in Chocolate" (2009), "Sit Down and Shut Up" (2007) and "Hardcore Zen" (2004). He maintains a blog at hardcorezen.info and a YouTube channel at youtube.com/hardcorezen