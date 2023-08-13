This summer, I had the opportunity to travel to the UK to visit Betel Ministries. This ministry was described to me as God-centered rehabilitation centers throughout Europe. As someone who works in the education and mental health field, I was very interested in how they tackle the issue of substance abuse disorder.

When I got there, I was excited to talk with the person who ran the ministry. I quickly found that when I asked him about mental health or treatment in general, I didn’t receive a lot of traditional answers. Initially this was a little concerning, but I quickly realized why. As we stayed at the house with the men going through the program, I found out why this was so different. The program is free. The residents can come and stay with no monetary cost. However, the lives of these people are meant to be lived in a community of God and not in the treatment of man.

In the book of Matthew, Jesus was asked to explain the greatest commandment of the law. “Teacher, which is the greatest commandment in the Law?’ Jesus replied: ‘Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind. This is the first and greatest commandment. And the second is like it: ‘Love your neighbor as yourself. All the Law and the Prophets hang on these two commandments.’” (22:36-40)

Rene Solis is Director of Koinonia School of Ministry, a ministry of Koinonia Church in Hanford, CA. He can be reached at ksm@kchanford.com or by calling 559-582-1528.

 

Recommended for you