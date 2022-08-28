Dance is beautiful, God’s creations are beautiful, we are beautiful!
Every day we get to wake up to a new day of life filled with beautiful moments in store for us. These moments can be filled with joy and “awe” moments. We might be taking a car ride and experience nature at its finest. We might be sharing time with a friend and be in such a delightful mood thereafter, because your moment with your friend was amazing! Beautiful moments happen every day, if we allow ourselves to be present in the beauty within our creators creations!
See, God has given us several ways to find beauty in our life! Family and Friends, dance class, dance friends, nature, spare of the moment experiences, smiles of others, encouraging words, and so many more things; but it’s how we react to these things that make the difference in our life. We can find appreciation for them or we can simply see them as “ehh” things. It is your choice to either respond or react with a positive view or an “ehh” view.