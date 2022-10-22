tim dinkins mug xyz
Have you noticed how hard it is to say “No” to all the good things that are available to us today? We are inundated with extra curricular activities.

It's hard to know where to draw the line with youth sports. Its hard to know how much gym time is too much. The same is true for work hours. We tell ourselves we can provide more for our families if we work just a few more hours of overtime.  The question Christians need to ask is, “When is enough enough?” The Bible gives us guidance so we can know when to say “Yes” and when to say “No.” 

Jeremiah 6:16 says, “Thus says the Lord: “Stand by the roads, and look, and ask for the ancient paths, where the good way is; and walk in it, and find rest for your souls.” The ancient paths provide rest for your soul. They contain the secrets to living life the way God intended. It is important to remember that people lived life more slowly in the days of Jeremiah. There were no cars. There was no electricity. One days’ journey only let people travel about 20 to 25 miles in a day.

Tim Dinkins can be reached for questions and comments at timothydinkins@gmail.com 

