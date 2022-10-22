Have you noticed how hard it is to say “No” to all the good things that are available to us today? We are inundated with extra curricular activities.
It's hard to know where to draw the line with youth sports. Its hard to know how much gym time is too much. The same is true for work hours. We tell ourselves we can provide more for our families if we work just a few more hours of overtime. The question Christians need to ask is, “When is enough enough?” The Bible gives us guidance so we can know when to say “Yes” and when to say “No.”
Jeremiah 6:16 says, “Thus says the Lord: “Stand by the roads, and look, and ask for the ancient paths, where the good way is; and walk in it, and find rest for your souls.” The ancient paths provide rest for your soul. They contain the secrets to living life the way God intended. It is important to remember that people lived life more slowly in the days of Jeremiah. There were no cars. There was no electricity. One days’ journey only let people travel about 20 to 25 miles in a day.
It is helpful for us to remember that life used to be much slower than the hectic pace of today’s society. During the times of the Bible there was a natural limitation that helped keep people connected to the rhythm of life that God created for the world. Genesis describes how God made the world in six days and then rested on the seventh day. Jesus reiterated this principle when he said, “The Sabbath was made for man, not man for the Sabbath. So the Son of Man is lord even of the Sabbath.” (Mark 2:27) The point Jesus was making was that there was no problem eating grain on the Sabbath. The Sabbath was made to help man find rest for his soul. Humans need rest for their bodies. They also need rest for their souls. This is an important principle that is often overlooked in our fast-paced society. People joke around and say, “I’ll rest when I am dead.” The problem is if you move too fast in life you will never slow down enough to make sure your soul has been accounted for by God.
In Mark 8:36 Jesus said, “What does it profit a man to gain the whole world and forfeit his soul?” Jesus taught that people can pursue physical wealth while they neglect their spiritual health. Having a big house and a great retirement plan has no value in the afterlife. This is the main question of the ancient paths, “Have you dealt with your soul?” The only way for someone’s soul to be saved is by trusting in the work of Jesus Christ! His death on the cross made it possible for a person to have their sin paid for. Romans 10:9-10 says, “If you confess with your mouth that Jesus is Lord and believe in your heart that God raised him from the dead, you will be saved. For with the heart one believes and is justified, and with the mouth one confesses and is saved.”
Once you have submitted your life to the Triune God of the Bible, you will realize life can slow down to a pace that is good for your soul. Your priorities change from those of the world. You look to Jesus’ teaching and use that as the guide for your life. He said, “Do not lay up for yourselves treasures on earth, where moth and rust destroy and where thieves break in and steal, but lay up for yourselves treasures in heaven, where neither moth nor rust destroys and where thieves do not break in and steal. For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also.” (Matthew 6:19-21)
The ancient paths point us to a future life with God in heaven. That is the only place we will find complete peace for our souls. My prayer is that we will grow in our love for God’s word and we will be able to find rest for our souls in the midst of our busy lives.
Tim Dinkins can be reached for questions and comments at timothydinkins@gmail.com