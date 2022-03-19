Last week I attended a missions conference that brought pastors together from all over the world. The reason they gathered together was to hear about trends in the international work of missions, which can be succinctly summarized by Christ’s last words to his disciples, “Go therefore and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, teaching them to observe all that I have commanded you. And behold, I am with you always, to the end of the age.” (Matthew 28:16-20 ESV).
The organizer of the conference was The Master’s Academy International (TMAI), which has training centers in over 18 countries (tmai.org). TMAI is unique in the mission world because they are so focused on training local church leaders. They only start a new location if they have first been invited by a like-minded church in that country. The TMAI distinctives are the following: a belief in the authority of Scripture, the centrality of the local church, the priority of the gospel, the importance of integrity, and the value of respect.
This year’s TMAI conference theme was “Fighting Through the Fog: Reclaiming Biblical Missiology for the Modern Church.” The conference started with a message by Mark Tatlock, the acting director of TMAI. He gave a call for discernment in the spiritual battle of missions. This discernment is needed by missionaries overseas and by the leaders of churches that are supporting them. It was thought provoking to hear him talk about missions as a war that can be clouded by imprecise thinking regarding theology, soteriology, and ecclesiology. He warned against the popular trend on the mission field of replacing precise theology with pragmatic methodology.
The next messages we heard were from E. D. Burns, Scott Callahan, and Brooks Buser. E. D. Burns is a missionary who directs the MA in Global Leadership at Western Seminary. He has written several books including The Missionary-Theologian, which caused some controversy in missions circles. The controversy arose from him teaching that missionaries need to stand on unwaveringly on theological convictions. Unfortunately, many missionaries today are encouraged to emphasize pragmatic strategies and missiological models of evangelism instead of clear, biblical conviction.
Scott Callahan’s talk was surprising because he spent the entire hour preaching about baptism. The title of his talk was “Jesus Commands You to Immerse” and he gave a strong case for all missionaries to teach the need for disciple’s baptism. I thought this was an interesting distinction from “believer’s baptism” because “disciple’s baptism” implies the need for converts to be tested before being baptized.
Brooks Buser’s talk was informative because of his teaching on “Biblical Missiology and the Primacy of the Local Church.” It was exciting to hear him describe working with a unreached tribe in Papau New Guinea. They made it clear that they were not watering down the message to make it easier for the people to digest. They started teaching in Genesis and taught through the entire Old Testament before introducing people to Jesus. Thousands of people heard the messages, but only 40 or so people responded and came to Christ. That was enough for Brooks and his team. They started a church and told the people they would not be staying indefinitely. They would be training up the men to be pastors and elders because that is the biblical model.
Brooks returned to the States after thirteen years working there, and now he is the director of a mission agency called Radius that trains pastors who are going to unreached linguistic groups. All of their training centers are outside of the U.S. and they are seeing an increase in churches that want to send their missionaries to be trained there (www.radiusinternational.org).
The conference reminded me of the undeniable need for local churches to be involved in the Great Commission. That is one way Christians can fight through the confusion that often develops around international missions work.