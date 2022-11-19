I recently started a new job. This new job is within the same company, same line of work, but for a different department. All of the relationships that I had made and day-to-day regularities were suddenly in my rear-view mirror. I have a new supervisor, I have new coworkers, and my new team has a certain way of doing things that I had to learn.
Unsurprisingly, my skills were transferable to my new job, as well as my personality and work ethic (I think that’s why they hired me). I’m still the same person, but I’m in a new territory. It was no surprise to me that God’s favor is still with me. I would be foolish to believe that I am where I am because of my efforts alone. I am where I am because of the Lord, and no degree or skill set can take ownership of that.
I am currently reading through the book of Joshua. I was reading in chapter two that Joshua sent two spies into the land of Jericho in order to scout the land that God was going to give them. We read in verse eight that a woman by the name of Rahab hid the two spies on a roof and struck a deal with them; that her life and the lives of her family would be spared from the oncoming siege.
These verses stood out to me (v. 8-13) specifically because the two spies had just been scouting the land when Rahab tells them that the city is nervous: the city has heard who their God is. Rahab tells them that the city has heard about the God who dried up the Red Sea, and the God who destroyed two kings and their kingdoms. She goes on to say:
“When we heard this, we lost heart, and everyone’s courage failed because of you, for the Lord your God is God in heaven above and on earth below.” Joshua 2:11 CSB
People who did not know about God, possibly even denied Him, were now in fear because of the stories they had heard. They knew who God was and what He was doing. Rahab, who could have turned in the spies to the king, wisely decided to make a deal for her life and the lives of her family by showing kindness to the spies.
She hid the spies in her home and let them escape through a basket that was lowered from her window. God not only showed favor towards Rahab, through which all those in her house were spared, but He also showed favor towards the spies by having a citizen of the enemy kingdom treat them with kindness. This is favor only God can provide.
I didn’t know this at the time, but when I started my new job, the supervisor told me that she had heard a lot about me, that she was impressed with the projects I had led and the tasks that I had achieved. I didn’t tell her any of this because I really don’t like to talk about myself (I understand the irony of letting you know this through an article, but bear with me). Nonetheless, the news got to her.
I had favor with my new boss even before I had a chance to strike a conversation. In this new territory that I was heading into, someone had already heard about me, and showed me favor and kindness.
I would like to encourage you to know that — if you are heading into a new season — God goes before you. As you follow Him and seek Him, He will make a way. He can show you favor in ways that you can’t even imagine, such as the kindness and care from a citizen of an enemy kingdom. In areas where you think God cannot be, He has already been there. Let’s continue to work hard, stay humble, and know that our God goes before us.
Mauricio Paredes is Junior High Pastor at Koinonia Church in Hanford, CA. He can be reached at manny@kchanford.com or at 559-582-1528