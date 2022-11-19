Mauricio Paredes

Mauricio "Manny" Paredes

I recently started a new job. This new job is within the same company, same line of work, but for a different department. All of the relationships that I had made and day-to-day regularities were suddenly in my rear-view mirror. I have a new supervisor, I have new coworkers, and my new team has a certain way of doing things that I had to learn.

Unsurprisingly, my skills were transferable to my new job, as well as my personality and work ethic (I think that’s why they hired me). I’m still the same person, but I’m in a new territory. It was no surprise to me that God’s favor is still with me. I would be foolish to believe that I am where I am because of my efforts alone. I am where I am because of the Lord, and no degree or skill set can take ownership of that.

I am currently reading through the book of Joshua. I was reading in chapter two that Joshua sent two spies into the land of Jericho in order to scout the land that God was going to give them. We read in verse eight that a woman by the name of Rahab hid the two spies on a roof and struck a deal with them; that her life and the lives of her family would be spared from the oncoming siege.

Mauricio Paredes is Junior High Pastor at Koinonia Church in Hanford, CA. He can be reached at manny@kchanford.com or at 559-582-1528

Recommended for you