Chad Fagundes

Faith is key in Christianity. In the book of Hebrews, it says it is impossible to please God without faith. From the outside looking in, faith seems like something we possess, which is true but only half of the picture. Faith isn’t something we just claim — it’s a lifestyle we have chosen to live by. It’s active. If it isn't, we've gone wrong somewhere. 

As a Christian, you can possess a dead faith. One of the ways that faith is measured is by its “fruit” or “works.” Here is where faith may get confusing. How does someone measure faith? Is it supposed to be measured? If we measure, isn't that legalism? Confusing stuff.  

To be honest, the church hasn’t always helped gain clarity. We’ve added to the confusion by perpetuating the idea that faith is just a proclamation. Some may think they are Christians because they’ve said the words, ‘Jesus, be my Lord and Savior and come into my heart’ or whatever salvation prayer a church may use. But salvation is much more than saying the right words. The concept of salvation in scripture is always attached with the concept that we “follow” Jesus and we become His disciple. Somehow, the American church has done a great job of separating those two things.  

Chad Fagundes is Men’s and Outreach Pastor at Koinonia Church in Hanford, CA. He can be reached at chad@kchanford.com or 559-582-1528.

