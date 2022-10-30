What is, or should be, the relationship between faith and politics during this election season?
Micah 6:8, in the Old Testament says: "He has told you, O mortal, what is good; and what does the LORD require of you but to do justice, and to love kindness, and to walk humbly with your God?" Jews and Christians since the time of Micah 2,700 years ago, have read this text and try to uphold what God is asking of us.
During election campaigns, kindness is often ignored. But kindness can be intentional, listening more and talking less. Kindness brings us together and can change the world. We are called to be light and salt to the world. We can become part of the solution or part of the problem during the election season; stand strong for what we believe, but do it with love. If Christians become strong with their faith, it would change the country.
MISHPAT is a Hebrew word which means judgement and also about deciding what is right or wrong, or equitable, regardless of race or social status. The word appears over 400 times in the Hebrew Bible and translated in the Old Testament. The word means doing what we can to make the world a better place to live. Judges have to decide what is true and what is right, and to address injustice.
There are people who are not receiving justice. The prophets say this is not right. Sometimes it is one nation going to war against another nation. Sometimes it is someone who bears false witness. An example is giving false testimony in a trial. Black Lives Matter is a statement about justice.
Justice is also how we make judgement in our daily lives. Are we seeing clearly what is right and wrong? We believe in justice but sometimes it is hard to see what is right. We assume some things and make suppositions about other people. We are all guilty of not always exercising the right judgement. There are also times when we are meant to speak up for others.
We want fairness and justice for everyone, we want to make right decisions and judgments, to do the right thing. This is something every Democrat and Republican can agree upon. The challenge is that we disagree on what exactly justice looks like. Sometimes it is hard to make the right conclusion. There are times, only in hindsight that we see we were wrong. We have to temper justice with kindness and humility. We have to be able to say, I may disagree with you, but I can still love you.
Supreme Court justices Anthony Scalia and Ruth Bader Ginsburg were at the opposite ends of the political spectrum. You wouldn’t think they could ever have Thanksgiving dinner together without being at each other’s throat. These two Supreme Court justices were on the bench to insure we have justice in our country. But they interpret the constitution differently. They are both deceased and served together on the Supreme Court for 13 years. They more often than not disagreed with each other in their rulings in the court. But they both agreed that they loved the law, and they loved the Constitution, and they believed in justice. They were the most unlikely friends. They actually deeply cared for each other. Two other current Supreme Court justices, Justice Clarence Thomas and Justice Sonia Sotomayor are also on opposite ends of the political spectrum. They share the same understanding about kindness. They voted on opposite sides of Row vs Wade; they disagree strongly about most arguments before the Supreme Court, but they care very much about each other personally.
Richard Nixon disagreed with the closely contested election results in 1960, when he campaigned against John Kennedy, the Democratic candidate, but Nixon graciously conceded. In 2000, Al Gore disagreed but ultimately conceded the close election result when he ran against George Bush. Bush won Florida's electoral votes by a margin of only 537 votes out of almost six million cast (0.009%). Florida's votes gave Bush, the Republican candidate, 271 electoral votes, one more than the 270 required to win the Electoral College. As a result, Bush became the president-elect. Gore conceded the election.
Elections are about looking to the future.
We have strong opinions during this election season about what constitutes justice. We may disagree with others on what justice looks like, but we should love the people we disagree with. As the prophet Micah said, let’s be just, be kind, and be humble.