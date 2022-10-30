What is, or should be, the relationship between faith and politics during this election season?

Micah 6:8, in the Old Testament says:   "He has told you, O mortal, what is good; and what does the LORD require of you but to do justice, and to love kindness, and to walk humbly with your God?"  Jews and Christians since the time of Micah 2,700 years ago, have read this text and try to uphold what God is asking of us.

During election campaigns, kindness is often ignored. But kindness can be intentional, listening more and talking less. Kindness brings us together and can change the world. We are called to be light and salt to the world.  We can become part of the solution or part of the problem during the election season; stand strong for what we believe, but do it with love.  If Christians become strong with their faith, it would change the country. 

