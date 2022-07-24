Candace002 (1).jpg
Buy Now

Candace Cortez

Expectations can change everything. A few years ago, my family planned a week away to the beautiful Lake Tahoe. It was a beautiful adventure that was timed during the fire season. This left the normally breathtaking views to be nearly completely covered by a thick off-white cloud of smoke. It was still very beautiful, very fun, and a wonderful time with family.

But, many of our family members had researched Tahoe before we left and, therefore, had a slightly different picture in their heads. This set up many people to be a bit underwhelmed and therefore disappointed…by Tahoe! Even with the smoke, it was one of the most beautiful lakes I’ve ever seen, but I had lower expectations. I knew the smoke was there. I expected it, therefore I was less surprised and it was easier for me to catch the beauty.

I recently read the story of Lazarus who was raised from the dead by Jesus. Lazarus’ sisters, and even His disciples, had mixed expectations. They knew the Lord Jesus loved their brother and could do miracles, so they knew He could intervene. But they had no idea He would delay. Actually, Jesus delayed intentionally so that “they may believe.” It was for a strengthening of their faith that Jesus allowed that suffering to take place. He even shared in that suffering. He was not immune to it. He wept right alongside the siblings.

Candace Cortez is Executive Pastor at Koinonia Church in Hanford, CA. She can be reached at candace@kchanford.com or 559-582-1528.

 

Recommended for you