When I was 20 years old, I dedicated my life to the Lord.

I didn’t really know or understand how to hear from God or understand what He wanted for my life. So, every night I would grab an old King James version Bible. It was the one I had. So, I started to read.

Most nights, I didn’t understand much. I just knew that there was someone in the pages and in the words and I wanted to know Him better. So, I consistently pressed in, waiting for that breakthrough.

Rene Solis is Director of Koinonia School of Ministry, a ministry of Koinonia Church in Hanford, CA. He can be reached at ksm@kchanford.com or by calling 559-582-1528.

 

