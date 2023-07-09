When I was 20 years old, I dedicated my life to the Lord.
I didn’t really know or understand how to hear from God or understand what He wanted for my life. So, every night I would grab an old King James version Bible. It was the one I had. So, I started to read.
Most nights, I didn’t understand much. I just knew that there was someone in the pages and in the words and I wanted to know Him better. So, I consistently pressed in, waiting for that breakthrough.
I prayed to know God more. I had conversations with people that knew the Lord. I still wasn’t understanding much from the word of God, but I was consistently chasing the moment when I would break through to more of God. And then one day I came across a scripture that spoke to me in a big way. It was 2 Corinthians 4:8-9. It says, “We are troubled on every side, yet not distressed; we are perplexed, but not in despair; persecuted, but not forsaken; cast down, but not destroyed.”
Now I didn’t know who was speaking, these words, I didn’t know what the context was, or the culture that it came from. But the words were very clear. We are going to have a lot of trouble. We are going to be in a place where we don’t understand things. We may be made fun of or hurt. Sometimes, we might even feel like we’re nothing. But when I read this, I understood that I don’t have to worry about things I don’t know. I have to remember that I will always be remembered by God and, because of that, I will have a life in eternity with Him.
It didn’t take a college degree. It didn’t take having to understand what hermeneutics, homiletics, or exegesis is. It just took the consistency of following after the truth of who God is. Breakthrough is not about being strong enough to break something down. It is the pursuit in a consistent and disciplined fashion that will bring us to what we desire in our hearts. God does not wait for us to break things down; He waits for us to continue on in a daily desire for more of all the different parts of who He is.
If you are in a place where you’re wondering when the end of the task is coming, when a win is coming, or relief in all the different areas of your life or just one specific area. Just know God sees you even though the walk might be tough. We might be confused, we might be hurt, we might be broken at some point. The breakthrough is on its way in your faithfulness, consistency and discipline to the relationship you have with Him.
The scripture just after the one I mentioned is 2 Corinthians 4:10. It talks about the idea that we will carry around with us, the life and death of Christ. The daily walk was meant to have His understanding of the love that He gave to so many and the sacrifice He made for all. When we keep that on our mind, those difficult times might not always seem easier, but they will be more fulfilling as we carry out the purpose of our calling here on earth.
Stay strong and understand that every step is another opportunity for breakthrough.
Rene Solis is Director of Koinonia School of Ministry, a ministry of Koinonia Church in Hanford, CA. He can be reached at ksm@kchanford.com or by calling 559-582-1528.