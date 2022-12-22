Several local organizations gathered Thursday to share their resources with those in need – and spread a little holiday cheer while doing so.
The Episcopal Church of the Saviour held a special Christmas-themed edition of its daily soup kitchen meal Thursday morning, resulting in a line of smiling community members receiving a warm meal and a cozy spot to eat.
“We’ve been serving roughly 70 every day, but when there’s a Christmas party like this, it’s much different,” said soup kitchen manager Carole Farris. “There are guests, there’s Santa, Crumbl Cookies is here. We made enough soup for about 150 and we’re crossing our fingers that that’s enough.”
The soup kitchen recently opened its doors back up to allow for sitdown meals after serving take-out only meals for about three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I was really stressed out before last week because of the enormity of switching it up and bringing it back inside, but it has gone really smooth,” Farris said.
During the pandemic, the kitchen’s regular clientele stayed steady at around 1,200 a week, however the number of volunteers declined. Farris said that many of the volunteers like to meet the people they’re helping and serve them face-to-face, rather than just preparing to-go meals. She’s hoping, however, that now that the kitchen has resumed sitdown meals, the volunteer base will return as well.
Farris said that one misconception about the soup kitchen, which serves meals from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 12:30-1:30 p.m. Sunday, is that its clientele is all homeless. She also said that the soup kitchen has been accused of being the reason for Hanford’s homeless population, which she said is untrue.
“I would say that about 20 percent of who we serve are homeless people,” she said. “The rest have food insecurity for whatever reason. We serve a lot of families, a lot of veterans, a lot of older people.”
Emily Valdez Burnias is a veteran who works with the Dinuba-based Western Regional Vietnam Wall Foundation, which has collaborated with Operation Homefront and local Dollar Tree Stores in Dinuba, Kingsburg, Tulare and Selma to offer gifts to the children of veterans – and any child that needs them.
“Our motto is ‘no child left behind,’” she said, adding that of the 8,500 toys and novelties that had been donated for them to give out, they had already given away about 100 after about an hour at the event. They’ll be giving out more toys at additional events in the coming days.
“The kids just light up when you tell them they get to take their pick of toys,” she said.
The event also featured giveaways of clothing items, raffles with goods and items donated by local business and even a visit from Santa Claus himself.
Local nonprofit Valley Voices was also on-hand to give information on COVID-19 testing and vaccines, as well as other health-related resources.
The Episcopal Church of the Saviour is located at 519 N. Douty St., Hanford.