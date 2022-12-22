Several local organizations gathered Thursday to share their resources with those in need – and spread a little holiday cheer while doing so.

The Episcopal Church of the Saviour held a special Christmas-themed edition of its daily soup kitchen meal Thursday morning, resulting in a line of smiling community members receiving a warm meal and a cozy spot to eat.

“We’ve been serving roughly 70 every day, but when there’s a Christmas party like this, it’s much different,” said soup kitchen manager Carole Farris. “There are guests, there’s Santa, Crumbl Cookies is here. We made enough soup for about 150 and we’re crossing our fingers that that’s enough.”

