Members of the Episcopal Church of the Saviour will meet Sunday for one of the first LGBTQ Pride events in the history of Kings County.
The day will begin with Sunday worship at 9:30 a.m., followed by a family-friendly picnic from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The event is free and open to members and non-members of the church and the LGBTQ community alike.
“We will be welcoming everyone in because we believe this is an important part of saving queer lives in Kings County,” said Rev. Julie Kelly. “It is important for me, as clergy under the diocese, for us to lift up marginalized groups and to acknowledge them in certain ways and in worship. She added that in addition to the Pride event, the June 19 sermon will be Juneteenth-themed.
Kelly said that the day’s picnic will be family-friendly and “kitschy,” with free food, games and face painting, similar to what you’d find at any local carnival.
Various local organizations will also be on hand, including The Source LGBTQ+ Center, which will have information available on mental health services and the other resources they provide at their headquarters in Visalia.
LGBTQ Pride Month is held annually in June in honor of the 1969 Stonewall Riots, and exists to help achieve justice and end discrimination against those in the LGBTQ community.
The idea came after the church was invited to participate in Kingsburg’s first-ever Pride event last year in Fresno County.
“We were so excited about it that we decided, next year we’re going to do our own,” Kelly said.
Kelly said that among members of the church, about half identify as LGBTQ. She attributes that to the church’s strong LBGTQ-affirming stance and the fact that there are so few LGBTQ-affirming churches in the area. While a few other churches in Kings County may welcome members of the LGBTQ community, the Episcopal Church of the Saviour is the only one that affirms that community.
The difference between welcoming and affirming, Kelly explained, is that churches that affirm the LGBTQ community don’t place any restrictions on their membership, while religions and denominations that are LGBTQ-welcoming may have restrictions on what roles LGBTQ people can play in the church.
Just before Easter, Kelly began flying a rainbow Pride flag outside the church, a signal to the community that the church is a safe space for the LGBTQ community. Since then, new people have been coming to the church at a rate of at least once every other week, she said.
“When I welcome people and ask what brings them in, they say one of two things. One hundred percent of them have said one of these two things -- either ‘that flag represents me’ or ‘that flag represents someone I love’ and they needed to know this was a place they could worship,” Kelly said, adding that the stay-rate of new members hovers around 90 percent.
Two Pride flags have been stolen from church property, Kelly said.
“That just let us know it’s all the more important for us to keep going,” she said.
Kelly said that a member of the church expressed worry that the Pride event would “put a target” on the church. Kelly clarified her view on the attention the event may bring.
"I don’t want you to see it as a target, I want you to see it as a spotlight. We’re putting a spotlight on a space where LGBTQ people can affirm their faith,” she responded. “We’re not here to create a target, we’re here to create visibility so that people who identify or are questioning within the LGBTQ spectrum know that there is a space where they are welcome and celebrated without fear of harm or reprisal.”
Kelly said that she anticipates this year's event will be the beginning of a new local tradition that she hopes will grow year over year.
The church is located at 519 N Douty St., Hanford. For more information, call (559) 584-7706 or visit https://ecsaviour.org.