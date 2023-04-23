Frank Caudell

O God, You are my God; early will I seek You... (Psalm 63:1 NKJV) 
 
Early in my Christian life, I was challenged by some friends to begin having a daily time with God. Accepting their challenge, I began developing the habit of spending time with the Lord in the predawn hours of the morning. I would rise from bed before the sun began to shed its light, and with everyone still asleep and the house quiet, God and I would spend some time together as I prayed and read His word. Many sunrises have come and gone, but I must say, I still love those early moments of time with our Lord in the morning.

Pastor Frank Caudell is the lead pastor at Grace Baptist Church Lemoore. 

