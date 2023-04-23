O God, You are my God; early will I seek You... (Psalm 63:1 NKJV)
Early in my Christian life, I was challenged by some friends to begin having a daily time with God. Accepting their challenge, I began developing the habit of spending time with the Lord in the predawn hours of the morning. I would rise from bed before the sun began to shed its light, and with everyone still asleep and the house quiet, God and I would spend some time together as I prayed and read His word. Many sunrises have come and gone, but I must say, I still love those early moments of time with our Lord in the morning.
I recall one particular Saturday morning, many years ago, I crawled out of bed while it was still very dark outside, and being careful not to awaken sleeping beauty (AKA my wife), I quietly got dressed in the darkness of our bedroom then tiptoed down the hall, through the living room and then out the front door into the early morning darkness. My destination was a local coffee shop where I could enjoy someone else's coffee for a change and read the morning paper with little disturbance. Most folks have enough sense not to get up this early, so I knew there would be very few people there.
I enjoyed some coffee and the quiet café for a while, but eventually folks began to come in and the restaurant began to fill up. By then the sun was starting to usher in it's
light, so I figured it was time for me to leave. I got my check and made my way to the cash register to pay for my coffee. As I stood there waiting for my change, the waitress, to her credit, very discreetly leaned toward me and whispered, "Frank, did you know that your shirt is on inside out?"
OH NO! I looked down and to my embarrassment, sure enough, the little alligator logo was on the inside. I thanked her for informing me, and then, being extremely self-conscious, I quickly left hoping no one noticed the tag on the back of my neck.
Reflecting back on that humorous, albeit embarrassing moment, it occurs to me that it probably would not have happened if I had not forsaken my usual practice of spending a few quiet moments with the Lord in His word. A few lights on in the house would probably have revealed my fashion faux pas.
Many Christians have never experienced the blessings of developing a personal time with the Lord. They get up in the morning and commence their day without so much as a thought as to what the Lord might desire to say to them. Many Believers go through their day with their shirts on inside out because they don’t spend time in the light of God’s word. The Psalmist wrote, “Thy word is a lamp unto my feet and a light unto my path.” (Ps.119:105)
The scriptures have an uncanny way of speaking with such relevance to our daily lives. Many of us make foolish decisions or display bad attitudes or exhibit un-Christ-like
actions because we don’t take the time to meet with our Lord and allow Him to shed His light on our lives.
Like myself that one Saturday morning, we dress in the dark and so it's no wonder that the logo that would distinguish us as followers of Jesus Christ is, at times, difficult to see.
David says in Psalm 63, “O God, Thou art my God; early will I seek thee...” David undoubtedly had learned the value of meeting with the Lord on a regular basis. Even Christ during his earthly ministry deemed this habit important. Mark 1:35 records that, [Jesus], in the morning, [rose] up a great while before day, went out, and departed into a solitary place and there prayed.
If our Lord valued time with the Father, how much more should we, who are so apt to put our day on inside out. If meeting with the Lord isn’t part of your daily routine, why don't you determine right now to begin having a daily appointment with God. Let Him help you get dressed for your day in the light of His word. Allow His presence to clothe you to meet the demands of your day.
Pastor Frank Caudell is the lead pastor at Grace Baptist Church Lemoore.