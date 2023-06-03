tim dinkins mug xyz
Imagine going to a wedding where the bridesmaids were given more attention than the bride. Wouldn’t it be strange to see the bridesmaids wearing beautiful white gowns while the bride was adorned in a plain dress? People wouldn’t know what to do.

They would wonder “Who is getting married here? Why are the bridesmaids stealing the show?” They would be in an uproar because everyone knows the wedding is for the bride and groom. The bridesmaids are there to support the bride, not to take attention away from her.

In Ephesians 5:25, the apostle Paul wrote, “Husbands, love your wives, as Christ loved the church and gave himself up for her, that he might sanctify her, having cleansed her by the washing of water with the word, so that he might present the church to himself in splendor, without spot or wrinkle or any such thing, that she might be holy and without blemish.”

Pastor Tim is an associate pastor at Grace Bible Church Hanford. He can be reached for questions and comments at timothydinkins@gmail.com

